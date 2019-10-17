Home Lifestyle Fashion

Tuzki comes alive in Manish Arora’s style

After his grand success at the Paris Fashion Week and then at the India Fashion Week, ace designer Manish Arora seems to be in no mood for a break.

Published: 17th October 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

After his grand success at the Paris Fashion Week and then at the India Fashion Week, ace designer Manish Arora seems to be in no mood for a break. Known for psychedelic colour palette and kitsch motifs, Arora has collaborated with the online shopping portal KOOVS, yet again, for a new category of gender neutral and women’s wear. The former category incorporates the Chinese emoticon Tuzki and the latter highlights the signature Manish Arora native American print.

In an interview with The Morning Standard, he tells us about the collaboration, designs and more.
Tell us about your collaboration with KOOVS.

This is my second collaboration with KOOVS. The collection is largely a women’s wear with a few unisex pieces. Based on theme Love is Love, it also consists of our classic archived pieces which have been shared with KOOVS to spread it across the entire country. It is a 40-piece collection which also includes some exciting accessories, like shoes, passport holders, bum bags besides the clothing.


Having collaborated with various brands in the past, what do you think about this act?
I think collaborations are a great way to bring two realms together. With over 60 collaborations over the years, everything from a diffusion line for a Sports Club to coffee, collaborations allow you to create a unique brand identity.

The nature of my designs is such that they can be adapted into non fashion brands and help diversify the product range as well as reach multiple customer segments.


Talking about the collection, the women’s wear incorporates the signature Manish Arora Native American Print while the UNISEX category incorporates the Chinese emoticon. Tell us about the two?

Tuzki is such a fascinating character. While his homeland is China, he is immensely popular across the world. As you can see, I’m a fan myself and knew about him before the collaboration with Turner International Ltd. happened.  He has a unique look with a quirky body language. What I loved about Tuzki is that he gives people, especially millennials, the opportunity to express themselves without language barriers. A part of my Fall-Winter Collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2018, Tuzki was the inspiration for a special line of accessories and apparel called Orange is the new Zen. Incorporating his ability to communicate a story universally worked fabulously and blended well with my vision for the collection. In fact, I am ecstatic with the response it has received in the China market, and cannot wait for Indian fans to enjoy the accessories and apparel.

Subtly embedded within the collections are elements of the rainbow signifying a celebration of the idea of Life is Beautiful and Love is Love. Tell us more about it.

The biggest trend is Love is Love, as our country completes one year of the verdict regarding section 377. KOOVS and I are celebrating the same with this collaboration. I think it is a huge step for an Indian e-tailer, like KOOVS, to come up with a collection which is meant for everybody. As mentioned earlier gender fluid clothes are the biggest trend this year. We are trying to explore the same category while coming up with the first unisex collaboration between KOOVS and a designer.

Tell us about your choice of colours in this collection? 

My brand’s aesthetic revolves around colour, which is one of the main reasons why KOOVS and Manish Arora Paris have come together – to have my style adapted to their collaboration. The collection has potpourri of bright, shiny and pop colours.

What are you working on next?
I presented my Spring Summer 20 Collection at Paris Fashion Week and then at India Fashion Week just last week and now I am already on to ideating for my next collection.
The Manish Arora x Koovs collaboration is available on koovs.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp