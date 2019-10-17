Tuzki comes alive in Manish Arora’s style

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

After his grand success at the Paris Fashion Week and then at the India Fashion Week, ace designer Manish Arora seems to be in no mood for a break. Known for psychedelic colour palette and kitsch motifs, Arora has collaborated with the online shopping portal KOOVS, yet again, for a new category of gender neutral and women’s wear. The former category incorporates the Chinese emoticon Tuzki and the latter highlights the signature Manish Arora native American print.

In an interview with The Morning Standard, he tells us about the collaboration, designs and more.

Tell us about your collaboration with KOOVS.

This is my second collaboration with KOOVS. The collection is largely a women’s wear with a few unisex pieces. Based on theme Love is Love, it also consists of our classic archived pieces which have been shared with KOOVS to spread it across the entire country. It is a 40-piece collection which also includes some exciting accessories, like shoes, passport holders, bum bags besides the clothing.



Having collaborated with various brands in the past, what do you think about this act?

I think collaborations are a great way to bring two realms together. With over 60 collaborations over the years, everything from a diffusion line for a Sports Club to coffee, collaborations allow you to create a unique brand identity.

The nature of my designs is such that they can be adapted into non fashion brands and help diversify the product range as well as reach multiple customer segments.



Talking about the collection, the women’s wear incorporates the signature Manish Arora Native American Print while the UNISEX category incorporates the Chinese emoticon. Tell us about the two?

Tuzki is such a fascinating character. While his homeland is China, he is immensely popular across the world. As you can see, I’m a fan myself and knew about him before the collaboration with Turner International Ltd. happened. He has a unique look with a quirky body language. What I loved about Tuzki is that he gives people, especially millennials, the opportunity to express themselves without language barriers. A part of my Fall-Winter Collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2018, Tuzki was the inspiration for a special line of accessories and apparel called Orange is the new Zen. Incorporating his ability to communicate a story universally worked fabulously and blended well with my vision for the collection. In fact, I am ecstatic with the response it has received in the China market, and cannot wait for Indian fans to enjoy the accessories and apparel.

Subtly embedded within the collections are elements of the rainbow signifying a celebration of the idea of Life is Beautiful and Love is Love. Tell us more about it.

The biggest trend is Love is Love, as our country completes one year of the verdict regarding section 377. KOOVS and I are celebrating the same with this collaboration. I think it is a huge step for an Indian e-tailer, like KOOVS, to come up with a collection which is meant for everybody. As mentioned earlier gender fluid clothes are the biggest trend this year. We are trying to explore the same category while coming up with the first unisex collaboration between KOOVS and a designer.

Tell us about your choice of colours in this collection?

My brand’s aesthetic revolves around colour, which is one of the main reasons why KOOVS and Manish Arora Paris have come together – to have my style adapted to their collaboration. The collection has potpourri of bright, shiny and pop colours.

What are you working on next?

I presented my Spring Summer 20 Collection at Paris Fashion Week and then at India Fashion Week just last week and now I am already on to ideating for my next collection.

The Manish Arora x Koovs collaboration is available on koovs.com