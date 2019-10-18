‘One needs to detox for healthy and glowing skin’: Shahnaz Husain

By Express News Service

With Diwali just round the corner, the markets are bustling with festive fervour. Amidst all this don’t forget to pamper yourself. To help you with it, we got an expert opinion from the pioneer of herbal beauty, Shahnaz Husain.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain

Which beauty routine should one follow for the big festive night?

One should definitely start with cleansing. After cleansing, take some ice in a clean napkin and apply it on the face for a few seconds. This closes the pores and makes the skin shine. Then put cold rose water on the skin with cotton wool pads.

First, use them to wipe the skin and then stroke the skin with them. On the cheeks, use outward and upward movements, ending each stroke on the temples gently. On the forehead, start from the centre and go outwards on each side, again ending on the temples. Use circular movements on the chin. Then pat the skin with the rosewater-soaked cotton wool pads.

Which home-made masks would you recommend for glowing skin?

1. Take curd and honey and add two tablespoons of red wine. Leave it on the skin for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. This softens the skin and removes the tan. 2. Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Lemon juice can also be added.

Apply it on the face and neck for half an hour. It helps to remove tan and brighten the skin. 3. Mix egg white, lemon juice and honey and apply it like a mask. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Lemon and egg white have cleansing effects and reduces oiliness. Egg white tightens the skin, while honey is a powerful natural moisturiser.

What make-up ideas would you suggest for the festive night?

Smokey eyes are great for a gala night. Use black eyeliner to line the upper eyes and also the lower lid. Smudge the line and then apply a dark shadow on the lids. Whether it is eye shadow or foundation, remember it to blend well without any appearance of lines and blotches. Don’t forget to highlight under the brows and on the cheekbones.

To make lips look fuller, first apply foundation and a light touch of powder to set the foundation. Wait for a few minutes to outline the lips. Use the same colour lip pencil as the colour of your lipstick. To give the illusion of a pout, apply lipstick all over the lips, leaving out the centre. Apply a lighter coloured lip gloss on the centre. To make the make-up last, first do cold compress with rose water, then apply astringent lotion for oily skin or moisturising lotion for normal to dry skin followed by water-based foundation.

Share some tips on post-festive beauty care.

One needs to detox to keep the skin healthy and glowing. Include raw, natural foods and fresh fruits and vegetable juices in your diet. Not only do they detoxify the system by promoting the elimination of wastes, but also bring about a sense of well being and vitality. Lightly cooked vegetables, unprocessed cereals, sprouted grains, nuts, seeds and yoghurt should also be added to the diet. Having probiotic food also helps. One can also take up yoga. The exercises are particularly beneficial for strengthening the body, making it flexible, and youthful.