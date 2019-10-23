Drape yourself in heritage at Vastra Shobha

By Express News Service

If you are someone who is interested in owning a few beautiful silks, ikats, patolas and Banarasi saris with antique borders or colourful dupattas, it is time you plan a visit to Kendra Art Gallery, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra at Mandi House, New Delhi. Beginning tomorrow, the Vastra Shobha exhibition, organised by Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, will be open for public. The exhibition will end on October 26.



Held twice a year for the past 25 years, once in summers and the other in winters, the exhibition is a much-looked-forward-to event among the Capital’s fashionistas.

Singh also runs an exclusive boutique Vastra Shobha comprising exclusive saris, borders, stoles and veils, which she procures from all over the country. Some of the pieces are over 100-years-old.

“If they are in a good condition, I purchase them but even if they are not, I know how to restore them,” says the self-taught expert who has a discerning eye for quality and authenticity.

“Since a lot of women wear salwar kameez these days, there is also a collection of some of the best dupattas. Plus, there is also a lovely collection of antique borders,” she adds.

A collection of textiles from across the country



