From boho prints to classic wear, this festive season has them all

By Express News Service

With less than a week for Diwali, the zeal to get the perfect look only intensifies. Amid all the hustle-bustle, Westside has launched a range of specially-curated ethnic wear.



For men, there are embroidered Nehru jackets in luxurious prints and for women the collection has Chanderi weaves in a variety of silhouettes and a range of playful pastels with subtle detailing in gold tones, embroidery work and sequins for the little ones.



To understand the trends for the festive season, we spoke with Umashan Naidoo, Head Cosmetics and Head of Customer, Westside.



Umashan Naidoo

What are the trends dominating this festive season?



Festive season is all about reinventing your fashion. One can go all out with pure ethnic collection to wearing Indo-fusion and setting trends in one’s own way. Though we know that classics such as a suit with a Benarasi print dupatta or a pair of palazzo pants will never go out of fashion, boho prints in Indo-fusion look is surely setting trends with the urban population.

What are the wardrobe essentials for the perfect look?



Mix-n-match looks can go a long way this festive season. You can style a colourful Banarasi dupatta on a plain suit or pair a neutral-toned kurta with a colourful pair of palazzo. Don’t miss out on the makeup though. Wearing basic makeup on a very heavy outfit and vice-versa will rock the entire look.

Which fabrics and colours do you recommend?



Layering colours in an interesting way will work wonders for your outfit. Colours such as jewel tones to dusty pastels to bright flames are the colours for this festive season. Breathable fabrics such as cotton, silk and rayon will help the outfit stand out.