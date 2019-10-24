Home Lifestyle Fashion

Pink City Passion  

Fashion designer Anita Dongre floors with her festive winter 2019 collection, Jaipur Love

Published: 24th October 2019 05:00 AM

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

Anita Dongre describes Jaipur—the Pink City—as a living museum, a repository of her countless childhood memories, and something that brings forth a traditional touch with a contemporary finish in each of her designs. In keeping with her love for Rajasthan, the fashion designer brings out the flounce and flare in an array of glorious lehengas in her latest collection, Jaipur Love.

“My love affair with Rajasthan began when I was a little girl. Growing up, I spent my summer vacations at my grandparents’ house in Jaipur,” shares Anita. “To me, Rajasthan spells wildlife, culture and craft—the core of my inspiration. It is simply amazing how the state continues to inspire me with every visit, even now. The crafts there are thousands of years old, like our signature gotapatti work that we revisit in every collection to bring life to our designs. Rajasthan’s charm is in itself, a unique blend of rich tradition and culture with a contemporary feel that is relevant, even today.”

Prod her about her favourite memories, and she pulls a leaf out of her early days spent in the desert state. “Even now, the call of the peacock can immediately transport me to a different time; a time of indulgent evenings spent lounging on palatial verandahs; of sleeping outdoors on jute cots and sharing secrets under the stars; of running off to Bappu Bazaar with the sun beating down on us to shop for colourful lac bangles and yards of bandhani fabric. And, of course, taking long walks along green promenades that always seemed to end with a glass of cold lassi on MI Road,” confesses Anita. “I may not have realised it at that point in time, but Rajasthan ignited a creative spark in me that led me on the path to designing.”

From soothing chartreuse to flamboyant vermilions, the collection is a riot of colours inspired by arches and jaali patterns that decorate Jaipur’s royal palaces as well as striking Mughal floral and botanical motifs on flared kalis. But what really makes the collection stand apart are the pichhwai pieces for men and women with hand-painted pichhwai artwork by master craftsmen. Many of these are offset by the understated sparkle of traditional muqaish work from Lucknow. The contemporary touch unveils itself through the use of lightweight foil, printed lehengas and velvet shararas for ease of movement.

Explains Anita, “Our brides are empowered, confident women who don’t shy away from the spotlight on their big day. We wanted to offer our bride myriad options to allow her personality to shine through, while still remaining elegant, comfortable and true to our aesthetics. We translated the same thought into the colour palette of this collection in vivid violets, Jaipur pinks, berry sorbets and lime greens.”

The designer strongly believes that it is essential to sustain and preserve old crafts in rural India, and one of the many ways to do so is by giving a contemporary twist to these age-old heritage arts. “Rajasthan is a treasure trove of inspiration with its rich legacy of craft history. We try to maintain contemporary silhouettes and a modern aesthetic to balance the traditional design elements we use,” says Anita. “Every part of my collection is crafted by hand, by highly skilled local artisans. We are also in the process of approving plastic-free and zero-wastage packaging for our garments. The journey to reducing our carbon footprint is a long one and we are constantly trying to better our efforts.”

FORECAST FOR  THE UPCOMING  WEDDING SEASON

Think fresh bright hues, playful prints in lime green, marigold yellow, Jaipur pink, vivid violet and cheerful lavender. Choose from classic Benarasi lehengas (a twist on the traditional Benarsi saris) paired with embroidered cholis and tea dresses in opulent fabrics for the reception— perfect for the modern avant-garde bride who wants to adorn traditional elements fused with a contemporary sensibility. Grooms can opt for printed bandhgalas and jackets in similar hues to twin with their significant other.

