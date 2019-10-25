Home Lifestyle Fashion

Festivities begin: Quick guide to buying jewellery on Dhanteras

We’ve curated a range of gold jewellery to help you make the right choice

Published: 25th October 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gold items from brands Joyalukkas, Vaitaanika, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers and Malabar Gold

Gold items from brands Joyalukkas, Vaitaanika, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers and Malabar Gold

By Express News Service

Dhanteras or the first day of Diwali opens new doors for celebrations. We look at some so the luring jewellery pieces and festivals for the day. This Dhanteras, Ageerika Hari, Founder of Vaitaanika, has launched her new collection BHAVA (prosperity), inspired by the Mauryan Empire. The range has pendants, brooches, cuff bracelets, earrings and cocktail rings. With 95 Sterling Silver base, the collection is adorned with precious stones such as rubies, emeralds, black diamonds and zircons.

For the millennial 

Gold coins, an investment that people make during Dhanteras to pay homage to Goddess Lakshmi, often end up being put in lockers and forgotten about. Turning coins into wearable jewellery pieces is Candere by Kalyan Jewellers that has launched a quirky collection, Ginni. Targeted at the 18-40 age group, the collection has some fun elements such as rotatable coin disk mechanism, gap rings, etc. Moreover, over 50 per cent of the collection has been designed with generic yet quirky symbolism including mandalas, mother of pearl and floral designs.

Online festivals

Omni channel start-up eJOHRI has announced Jewel Utsav – India’s Biggest Jewellery Shopping Festival that brings together jewellery retailers from over 90 cities across India. The company offers free shipping with COD option, easy return policies and delivery to locations outside India. Jewel Utsav lets customers choose  BIS hallmark and certified jewellery products online and schedule an appointment to visit the store for a trial. The sale is now live on ejohri.com and eJOHRI Android app.

Spoilt for choice 

Amazon Fashion has over four lakh designs from brands Malabar, ORRA, Joyalukas, Mia by Tanishq and more. To help ease your dilemma of buying the perfect piece of jewellery, Creative Director Narendra Kumar has curated some of the trending jewellery styles for you. Necklace: A 22K gold necklace is a must-traditional buy every Dhanteras. This typical ethnic piece complements Indian attires of all shades and types.

Earrings: These gorgeous earrings sport intricate carvings, delicate Meenakari and Kundan work. 
Cuffs and bangles: These traditional ornaments boast of an incredibly rich history and irrespective of which festival, these add grandeur to your attire. Gold and silver coins and bars: These pieces of metal come in a range of weights and budgets. Coins are symbolic of good luck and prosperity, and can be gifted to anyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanteras
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp