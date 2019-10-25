Festivities begin: Quick guide to buying jewellery on Dhanteras

By Express News Service

Dhanteras or the first day of Diwali opens new doors for celebrations. We look at some so the luring jewellery pieces and festivals for the day. This Dhanteras, Ageerika Hari, Founder of Vaitaanika, has launched her new collection BHAVA (prosperity), inspired by the Mauryan Empire. The range has pendants, brooches, cuff bracelets, earrings and cocktail rings. With 95 Sterling Silver base, the collection is adorned with precious stones such as rubies, emeralds, black diamonds and zircons.

For the millennial



Gold coins, an investment that people make during Dhanteras to pay homage to Goddess Lakshmi, often end up being put in lockers and forgotten about. Turning coins into wearable jewellery pieces is Candere by Kalyan Jewellers that has launched a quirky collection, Ginni. Targeted at the 18-40 age group, the collection has some fun elements such as rotatable coin disk mechanism, gap rings, etc. Moreover, over 50 per cent of the collection has been designed with generic yet quirky symbolism including mandalas, mother of pearl and floral designs.

Online festivals



Omni channel start-up eJOHRI has announced Jewel Utsav – India’s Biggest Jewellery Shopping Festival that brings together jewellery retailers from over 90 cities across India. The company offers free shipping with COD option, easy return policies and delivery to locations outside India. Jewel Utsav lets customers choose BIS hallmark and certified jewellery products online and schedule an appointment to visit the store for a trial. The sale is now live on ejohri.com and eJOHRI Android app.

Spoilt for choice



Amazon Fashion has over four lakh designs from brands Malabar, ORRA, Joyalukas, Mia by Tanishq and more. To help ease your dilemma of buying the perfect piece of jewellery, Creative Director Narendra Kumar has curated some of the trending jewellery styles for you. Necklace: A 22K gold necklace is a must-traditional buy every Dhanteras. This typical ethnic piece complements Indian attires of all shades and types.

Earrings: These gorgeous earrings sport intricate carvings, delicate Meenakari and Kundan work.

Cuffs and bangles: These traditional ornaments boast of an incredibly rich history and irrespective of which festival, these add grandeur to your attire. Gold and silver coins and bars: These pieces of metal come in a range of weights and budgets. Coins are symbolic of good luck and prosperity, and can be gifted to anyone.