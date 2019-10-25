Northeast India on a podium with ninth edition of 'Celebrating North East'

By Express News Service

The ninth edition of Celebrating North East (CNE), a two-day festival comprising fashion shows, cultural programmes, musical shows, and handlooms, handicrafts, and tourism exhibits from Northeast India will be held at The Plaza, Select City Walk, Saket, on November 2 and 3.

For CNE, Guwahati-based North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) collaborated with Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. A total of 150 artisans, artists, weavers, craftspeople, dancers, models, and designers are expected to participate in CNE.

The brainchild of the event is Vikram Rai Medhi, Director of CNE and CEO of NEIFT. He wanted to showcase the event in the capital because of it’s cosmopolitan nature, which makes it ideal to spread information about the Northeastern art and culture and rich textile heritage.

Studying at the DU North campus in 90s, Medhi realised that people here were confused about the Northeast. “They didn’t know much about places like Kaziranga, Shillong and Kohima. So, as I have got the opportunity I have tried to bring the Northeast closer to the people,” he adds. Film director Rima Das, whose films Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Singh were India’s official entry to the Academy Awards, will be honoured for taking Assam forward on Day one.

“We are also dedicating a thematic pavilion to Bharat Ratna music maestro Bhupen Hazarika with his mementoes and pictures, so people can know more about him and his works. He had a collaborated with Mangeshkar family for many songs. Usha Mangeshkar will represent the Mangeshkar family, and sing an Assamese song,” says Medhi, Chief Executive Officer of NEIFT.

Eight designers including Nandini, Pankhi, Arita, Parineta, Pallavi, Jyoti Kashmiri and Robert Naorem will display their sustainable clothing collections. “We have 32 models walking the ramp, from mainstream models Noinika Chatterjee and Sonalika Sahay to regional models, who participated in Femina Miss India over the years, and even international models. Through them, we want to highlight sustainable textiles of the Northeast and their huge demand. Even our golden thread Muga is used in Japan’s traditional dresses.”

Singer Zubeen Garg, new singer-actor Deeplina Dekka, Joi Barua the voice behind Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani songs – will perform live. Further entertainment includes folk dance performances and a local cuisine corner, where people can enjoy food and interact with local chefs and performers.



Medhi wants to create a new set of entrepreneurs from the Northeast with the help of people in Delhi. “Once the road from Northeast to Thailand opens, it will boost trade.”



When: November 2, 3



Time: 10.00 am-10.00 pm



Where: The Plaza, Select City Walk, Saket