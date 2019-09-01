Home Lifestyle Fashion

Designs on denim

From classic high-rise straight legs to retro minis, here are the five denim trends you’ll be seeing through the rest of this year and the next.

High-Rise Straight-Leg: The high-rise straight-leg jean is a classic that isn’t going anywhere. As we enter the last leg of 2019, the difference is that the style is trending towards a bit more tailored and a bit less “mom jean” style. Consider it a more streamlined and elegant version of a boyfriend jean: the throw-on-and-go that you can wear with everything from a blouse and heels to a graphic T-shirt and sneakers.

Cut Hem: Past seasons have brought us fringe hems, raw hems and every kind of distressed edging possible, and now we’re ringing in this trend with the simplest hemline solution in existence—a cut hem that quite literally looks as though the jeans just had a pair of scissors taken to them before they were hung on the rack. It has that unfinished and casual style while also remaining understated and timeless.

Cargo Jeans: You know this is a significant trend when even Balenciaga (see picture) comes out with its own version. Comfort is the key to this utilitarian trend—whether you’re going cropped or full-length, wide-leg or skinny, consider a little something extra this season when it comes to your pockets.

Ribbon Stripe: A ribbon stripe is unique in that it evokes feelings of both a sporty track pant as well as an elegant tuxedo. It’s also a great way to add a pop of colour or texture to your favourite denim silhouette. This can be seen on all jean styles from high-waisted skinnies to cropped wide-legs.

Denim Mini: Remember the 90s trend of the denim mini skirt? Well, it’s back with a bang. With a mid-thigh length and casual vibe that comes straight from a pair of vintage men’s jeans, it’s the resurgence in denim trends that we’ve all been long awaiting. Go out and grab yours, or better still, just cut up your dad’s, brother’s, boyfriend’s, husband’s jeans and simply sew it up.

