Elements from the Earth for this sustainable home products company

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

What looks good, does good’ is the design philosophy followed by Jaipur-based Ellementry that stresses design with a purpose, beautifully blending the mind and the soul. It’s a fusion of the sense and the sensuous.

The range includes kitchenware, tableware, wall and home décor along with accent furniture and lighting—but what makes them special is that every single product is handmade.

With sustainability at the heart of its design approach, Ellementry’s processes and materials ensure no harm to the environment. Every material used in the products is food-safe—safe to serve in and safe to cook in.

“What makes us different is that we turn daily use products into beautiful, useful things. There is no brand in India which caters to handmade home products and focuses completely on such a niche category, a fact that reflects in the response we have been getting from our clients,” says founder Ayush Baid, who launched the brand in September 2018.

Keeping its commitment to harmonious living spaces that is in perfect balance with nature, the brand also recently launched the Terracotta Collection.

Carefully picked from the fertile slopes of northern India, it carries the earthy goodness of Indian clay.

On the new collection, Ayush says, “Artists play a vital role in making our products beautiful and useful. Handcraft is what makes us stand apart. It is one of our essential pillars. They say a thing of beauty is a joy forever, and we say that a thing of handmade beauty is infinitely more so. A handmade terracotta jar moulds a story of the craft that was passed down through generations. There is a labour of love and human touch the artist instills when he spins the clay into the shape of the jar.”

A homegrown brand of handcrafted lifestyle products, Ellementry comes from a three-decade-long legacy of riveting the world.

The brand is the retail offshoot of Dileep Industries, a multi-award-winning business that has been exporting its products to international brands.

They have one store each in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. Now, the company plans to launch 20 stores across India over the next few years to reach out to its growing audience.

It has also recently unveiled the first brand campaign #UNROUTINE. Ayush elaborates, “It is our first big print campaign.

The concept is quite simple: we generally take out our beautiful cutlery and crockery for our guests, we do not think of pampering ourselves.

Our campaign focuses on pampering yourself first with the good things in life—it is something out of the way, something that we don’t really do, therefore, #UNROUTINE.”

The brand started with a thought of inspiring better living by eliminating the need to choose between form and function in everyday life. On the crux of completing a year, Ellementry is experimenting with new materials.

It is also collaborating with like-minded people and brands to focus on cultural wisdom and become an expression of love for the environment.

“At Ellementry, we pick our artisans over machines, every single day. After all nothing can match the beauty of hands combined with the knowledge that has been passed down from the ages. That is why an Ellementry product is not like any other. Machines might create everything perfectly, but it is the imperfection that makes our products beautiful,” smiles Ayush.