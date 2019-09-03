‘Sandals with a twist’: Designer Laksheeta Govil

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Designer Laksheeta Govil’s artistic journey began with making greeting cards when she was just seven, with her mother as the first customer. Today, Govil’s brand Fizzy Goblet has become synonymous to quirky Indian footwear. With this season, she brings forth a new rendition of the age-old Kolhapuri chappal with the focus on chic style and comfort.

“Fizzy Kolhas is an ode to the millennial Indians who love to express themselves through modernised traditional styles,” says Govil.“We wanted to create something that is comfortable with unique designs that are quirky yet fit to wear every day, adding the perfect amount of pop to your outfit.” The kolhas showcase 3D flowers, a playful arrangement of beads and more.

Founded in 2014, Fizzy Goblet started out as a contemporary brand that brought new and exciting footwear to the table right from juttis to brogues to loafers. “It has been an organic yet exciting journey for us as we released variations such as jutti loafers, sneakers and more. Experimentation is our like our second skin – it was only a natural step for us to introduce Fizzy Kolhas, the sandals with a twist (pun intended),” notes Govil with a twinkle.

To overhaul this traditional shoe, Govil included extra cushioning, Italian soles, and butter-like lining, taking comfort to the next level. “This refreshing concept is an amalgamation of old and new that defines the new-age Indian, hence our take on the word kolhas.” 

Also, each variant is named after a fun, and fizzy drink: Macchiato Shot, Mexican Tequila, Manhattan Kolha, Bali Bellini, and Blue Curacao, to name a few. “To add pizzazz to the collection, we have named each of our kolha shoes after interesting beverages that match the theme of that shoe. For example, Bali Bellini has 3D flowers from fabric and beads that resonate with that beach vibe. Macchiato Shot – a tan kolha is a shot of energy to your outfit and your day,” says Govil. Another highlight of the collection is the wide range of colours – from neutrals, metallics and even colourful pairs. “There is a kolha for each and everyone for each and every mood,” Govil quips.

Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have been spotted wearing Fizzy Goblet, a brand that draws its inspiration from everyday objects and travel while gaining insight from different perspectives. “Creating a new and exciting pair of shoes that reflects the vibrancy of life is our design ethos,” concludes Govil.

