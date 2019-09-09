After the recent Lakme Fashion Week, designer Rocky S gear up for the London Fashion Week

By Express News Service

While India is still wrapping up the runway to rack at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, some designers are all set looking at Spring-Summer 2020. Designer Rocky S is one of them, and he will be presenting his show at London Fashion Week.

Rocky, a veteran in the business, is far from nerves about the show, this being his 7th season at the event. “Every season, the desire is to present something even better and bigger than you did last season. So no there is no pressure or stress, but there’s this excitement,” adds the designer.

It doesn’t get bigger than London Fashion Week and Rocky feels, “it’s such a big platform, you are showcasing to a world audience and you’re under the scanner of the world media, it’s a great feeling.” This time around the designer will be presenting an Indian summer-inspired collection, complete with Bougainvillea in all its happy hues like hot pink, dusky orange, and lilac.

The designer who has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and the Pussycat Dolls reveals, “the inspiration is a resplendent collection of ensembles inspired by a garden of a royal palace.

I’m very excited about the fabrics, the cotton and play of linens… its sexy and sultry. But no to make it too sot, as my strength has always been strong and defined styles, we have blended a lot of ivory, beige, grey and black with the fuchsia.”

When one talks of the silhouette what can be expected? The designer replies, “It’s summer, so the fabrics fall very easily on the body, we have used a lot of anti-fit, summer jackets, loose trousers, slowing dresses, lungi skirts and our own prints inspired by 18th century India.”

After seven seasons the designer must have seen some differences between showcases in India and abroad, and the thing that struck him the most, was how obsessed Indian’s are with Bollywood.

“It’s sad as a situation everybody wants to wear what the stars are wearing. People turn to entertainment more than the fashion industry to get a sense of trends.

This does not take place anywhere else in the world. You see celebrities are always seated on the front row at fashion weeks abroad, they are never walking the runway.

It’s not only the people but also the media that feeds this frenzy and it’s not a positive sign for the industry.”