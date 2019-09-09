Home Lifestyle Fashion

After the recent Lakme Fashion Week, designer Rocky S gear up for the London Fashion Week

Rocky, a veteran in the business, is far from nerves about the show, this being his 7th season at the event.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rocky S walks the ramp.

Rocky S walks the ramp. (Photo | Official Instagram account)

By Express News Service

While India is still wrapping up the runway to rack at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, some designers are all set looking at Spring-Summer 2020. Designer Rocky S is one of them, and he will be presenting his show at London Fashion Week.

Rocky, a veteran in the business, is far from nerves about the show, this being his 7th season at the event. “Every season, the desire is to present something even better and bigger than you did last season. So no there is no pressure or stress, but there’s this excitement,” adds the designer.

It doesn’t get bigger than London Fashion Week and Rocky feels, “it’s such a big platform, you are showcasing to a world audience and you’re under the scanner of the world media, it’s a great feeling.” This time around the designer will be presenting an Indian summer-inspired collection, complete with Bougainvillea in all its happy hues like hot pink, dusky orange, and lilac.

The designer who has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Paris Hilton and the Pussycat Dolls reveals, “the inspiration is a resplendent collection of ensembles inspired by a garden of a royal palace.

I’m very excited about the fabrics, the cotton and play of linens… its sexy and sultry. But no to make it too sot, as my strength has always been strong and defined styles, we have blended a lot of ivory, beige, grey and black with the fuchsia.”

When one talks of the silhouette what can be expected? The designer replies, “It’s summer, so the fabrics fall very easily on the body, we have used a lot of anti-fit, summer jackets, loose trousers, slowing dresses, lungi skirts and our own prints inspired by 18th century India.”

After seven seasons the designer must have seen some differences between showcases in India and abroad, and the thing that struck him the most, was how obsessed Indian’s are with Bollywood.

“It’s sad as a situation everybody wants to wear what the stars are wearing. People turn to entertainment more than the fashion industry to get a sense of trends.

This does not take place anywhere else in the world. You see celebrities are always seated on the front row at fashion weeks abroad, they are never walking the runway.

It’s not only the people but also the media that feeds this frenzy and it’s not a positive sign for the industry.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London Fashion Week Designer Rocky S Rocky S
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp