Designer Anavila Misra's latest collection epitomises the warm emotional wave of Indian festivals

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The festive season has begun with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in full swing. Durga Puja will follow and then the most-awaited one, Diwali. And it is this overwhelming joy that inspired designer Anavila Misra, 43, who aims to bring forth with her latest festive edit, JOY; through a range of tunics, blouses, elegant trousers and zari saris in a mix of plaids, stripes and solids.

Anavila Misra’s creations

from her new line JOY

For Misra, festivals represent joy, a feeling of warmth, celebration and much-deserved time off from all things work. “It’s that time of the year that everyone looks forward to – food, celebration, spending time with loved ones.

The concept of getting dressed for festivals is also very symbolic and wearing new clothes is a way to usher in the good times,” says the Mumbai-based designer, adding, “Our collection JOY, epitomises the warm emotional wave of Indian festivals.

It draws inspiration from the joyous, celebratory and cheerful mood that prevails during this time of the year. The collection conveys heartfelt stories with an amalgamation of beautiful aesthetics, nuanced details and individualistic style.”

The collection’s USP lies in the handcrafted soft khatwa (unique patchwork detailing) done by the women artisans from Jharkhand.

Take, for example, the bird motif developed from Santhal folklore that says the first woman and man came from a bird called Sirali. “The motifs are created via collaborative workshops with these artisans and then delicately placed on the garments. We have been working with these women since the inception of the brand and they are like family to us now. Every collection we come out with has a small khatwa flavour to it,” says the fashion designer.

The silhouettes are easy, yet stylish. The NOVA tunic set is an Indian kurta style with a lift that has a two-button placket and gold and silver detailing. These come with a selection of dupattas to complete the festive look. “We have also worked on the salwar silhouette to make it more versatile and modern.

The pouncha of the salwar gets a new look with khatwa details and embroidery we’ve incorporated on it. This season we have also worked on a new blouse silhouette inspired by the kaftan, which is comfortable and very feminine,” adds Misra, who has used a colour palette that reflects festivity, which had her move from blush to brick, curry green cinnamon, red and Ladhak blue.

Festive trends

Misra, who began her professional journey after graduating in knitwear design from NIFT in 2000, says, that as a brand, Anavila follows the classical style.

“Comfort is the essence for all our silhouettes and styling. We have designed this entire collection keeping in mind the ease of wearing beautiful clothes during the festive season. Beautiful sheen in terms of zari and celebratory colours is the essence.”