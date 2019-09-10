Keep it haute and happening

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Heavy puffs, off-shoulder, high sleeves and ruffles. One scroll down Pinterest or Instagram will leave you spoilt for choice with trends in blouses. From denim shirts to crop tops and embroidery, two city-based designers tell us what’s haute this season.

Sassy style

Nandhitha Ramesh, founder of Turquoise Design Studio and Mersal, and a lover of bold prints and patterned sleeves, says, “Faces of gods have been doing the rounds for the longest time. Fashion enthusiasts prefer wearing unconventional sleeves like balloon sleeves, ruffles and heavy puffs with traditional drapes like silk, patola or even Benarasi.

I recently tried a collared short shirt with a sari and paired it with a belt. Embellished belts in the same design as blouses are in. It makes for a great evening wear.” The designer’s latest statement piece is a 3-D blouse with pop-out embroidery. She also uses patchwork fabrics with kalamkari and ikkat patterns. “Earlier, a motif from the sari was taken and stitched on to the blouse but now designs are random.

For fabrics, we mix net with velvet or silk. Gota patti wo r k i s t r e n d i n g wh e n i t comes to embroidery on blouse. Neck patterns like deep v-neck in the front and a not-so-deep back is a rage on social media platforms. The designs might be quirky and unimaginable but it all depends on how you pull it off with confidence,” says Nandhitha who recently paired a polka-dotted vneck t-shirt with a sari.

Of grandeur & elegance

Sruthi Kannath, a popular bridal blouse designer and wedding wardrobe stylist, says, “We are encouraging brides to go beyond classic colours like green, maroon and red. Different tones on the brighter and pastel sides are in trend. I recommend brides to go for elbow-length sleeves because that goes for all kinds of body type. We’ve also introduced full sleeves bangle cuff blouse so brides don’t have to wear bangles.” Sruthi’s suggestions are based on the skin tone and body type of the brides. Silk tassels, expensive crystals and gold-plated embroidery are all sought-after designs.

“High neck, boat neck and kundan choker embroidery are popular options. From a few thousands to a lakh, brides don’t mind spending a bomb on blouses since it’s a one-time affair. There’s an equal amount of work put in for the price charged. This industry can never go out of style. Although parents play a major role in decision-making during weddings, we’re hopeful to see a positive change in trend with youngsters picking u p n e w styles,” she says.