Inclusivity is the new exclusivity: Leading designers pave way for a new India

Leading designers from the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) laid the foundation for a New India by creating space for the differently-abled with a walk to celebrate diversity. Titled My India My Pride, the annual fashion show was organised by Tamana, a non-profit voluntary organisation that works for the cause of physically and mentally-challenged people.

The show witnessed kids from Tamana flaunting designs by leading FDCI designers, including Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, Reynu Taandon and Samant Chauhan with utmost confidence.

The event, co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency, Delhi, got a mesmerising start with the performance of visually-impaired singer Diwakar Sharma, who shot to fame with his exemplary performance in Zee TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs.

Thereafter, the designers painted the runway with hues of inclusivity and brought to the fore the theme of unity in diversity.

“Fashion is the most potent form of non-verbal communication. This is where we find a synergy with Tamana as it gives a voice to the marginalised,” said FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi, announcing that the theme of FDCI’s upcoming Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week will be #MyFashion MyTribe.

“As a fashion body, we hope to be all-encompassing, blurring binaries. Tamana was a part of our tribe on the ramp today and will always be our family. It is all about inclusivity,” he added.

“The Fashion Show 2019 was truly an expression of inclusion, the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Unity in Diversity, where the enabled and the differently-abled walked the ramp together with infinite love and joy,” said Tamana president Dr Shayama Chona.