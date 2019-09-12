Home Lifestyle Fashion

Delhi-based designer  makes fashion that hurts less

Quo India has worked out a collection in collaboration with PETA India that chooses morality over money.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The collection is a mix of style and purpose.

The collection is a mix of style and purpose.

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

Being fashionable never hurt anybody, right? Well, nobody besides the millions of animals the fashion industry slaughters barbarically for testing or producing garments. But increasingly brands are joining the mindfulness bandwagon with Quo India being the latest one.

It has worked out a collection in collaboration with PETA India that chooses morality over money.  

Called ‘In Hand’ it brings the unscrupulous practice of animal and plant testing to the spotlight. This is done through the visually attractive custom motifs on cruelty-free fabrics.

“For example, the cut tail motif shows the unethical practice of cutting an animal’s tails for the experiments. There is an eye motif dress with enlarged eyes showing an animal’s shocked expression. There is also a half wide eye motif on our crop tops representative of human apathy.

You have the composition of the tongue, thick eyebrows and saliva on the pockets of a cropped shirt as motifs of pain,” says 28-year-old Ishita Mangal, founder of the Delhi based fashion label Quo India.

The thought of the collection came from reading about how animals in laboratories are isolated, burned, shocked, poisoned, starved, drowned, addicted to drugs, and brain-damaged.

They are then put back in the same cages after the procedure without any painkillers. “This has been done for a long with because its the cheapest form of testing products,” says Mangal, who decided to do her bit by introducing a line committed to highlighting this wrongdoing.

That’s when she approached PETA India. ten per cent of the sales from this collection will go to the organisation. 

The collection is a mix of style and purpose. It has cotton lurex, block printed cotton and striped cotton interplayed with traditional textiles.

There has been no use of silk, wool or leather. “People are acknowledging our approach. They’re realising that being stylish can be achieved without being cruel.

The industry has been talking about sustainability and vegan lifestyle for long but there hasn’t been enough reinforcement, so to drive home the point, we are aggressively promoting this ideology” she says. For her, it’s a promise to give a voice to the voiceless. 

Whether it’s by sharing real-life footage of animal testing with people, using social media for outreach, or reaching out through publications, every channel has one purpose: To make fashion hurt less. 

Available at: D-162, Defence Colony; Quostore.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quo India Slow fashion Fashion with a cause Cruelty free fashion
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp