Designer Vedika M's festive collection is 50 shades of nature

By Express News Service

Artists are often inspired by their natural surroundings. Designer Vedika M too found her muse in Pata Bahar plant, known to bear different coloured leaves, for her festive collection titled Phalak.

“We wanted to portray different forms and shades of leaves in this collection. The idea was to give an impression of leaves and flowers both seen blooming through the prints,” says Vedika, who for the first time has launched a festive Indian wear.

Keeping the brand’s USP – prints – in mind, Vedika wanted to work on an Indian festive collection. “We offer a variety of classic Indian silhouettes in hand-painted floral prints for women to be worn for pre-wedding functions, morning puja and other occasions,” says the designer, who believes the collection as an ode to the effortless and graceful style of Indian women.

The collection includes fully printed lehenga sets, anarkalis, short kurta sets, quirky jacket set along with a couple of saris.

Talking about her design approach, Vedika says, “All our prints whether in our Western or Indian collection are hand-painted, block printed and hand-dyed. These copper and gold strokes on the prints add the much-needed Indian and festive touch to the collection.” The colour palette for this season is pastel.

The collection uses colours in a variety of whites, mints, yellows and peaches.

Vedika’s interest in prints developed as she grew up watching her grandmother and mother who started their very own block printing factory. “They both are very artistically inclined,” says Vedika, adding, “And it was this that intrigued me to study fashion design in Singapore.

After I completed my course, I worked there as a stylist in a publishing house and later in an e-commerce company.” Vedika eventually moved to Kolkata to start her own label.

Available at: http://vedikam.com