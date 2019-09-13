London calling for Poonam Bhagat

By Express News Service

To exhibit collections of emerging Indian and global fashion designers and brands at an international level, a UK-based independent designer platform, Wings4Fashion, is organising a trade event and fashion show on September 14-15 in London.

The two-day event, offering networking opportunity for designers, will witness stakeholders from the world of fashion, including mentors and trade buyers walking in to have a dekko. And occupying a pride of place among other globally-renowned fashion designers at the event will be Delhi-based fashion designer Poonam Bhagat.

All excited to showcase her works before the international audience in London, Bhagat – who has been in the business for nearly three decades now – says this is perhaps one of those few times when she has been totally satisfied with her creations and is eager to present. “I love each of the pieces in this collection. Otherwise, when we make collections for a show, very often there are clothes that we don’t like. So we discard them and create new ones. But with this collection, I have been so satisfied that I am very excited to show to the international audience,” says Bhagat.

The collection, titled Gold Dust, includes capes, quilted gold

tissue jackets, box pleated pants, palazzos, culottes, sheath dresses, quilted gold tissue skirts and body cocoon dresses. It has lots of gold embellishments, gold embroidery on bold patterns, done keeping in mind the festive season after Diwali – the Christmas and the New Year.