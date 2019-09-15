From sports bras to shapewear, here's a list of must-have innerwear for today's women

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

From Rihanna’s favourite animal print lingerie to Victoria’s Secret Angels wowing in diamond-studded bras with wings and tiaras to boot, the global lingerie market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent during the 2019-2024 period. We spoke with Neha Kant (co-founder & CRO, Clovia), Kiruba Devi (category head, zivame.com) and Soozie Jenkinson (head of design for lingerie, Activewear and Swimwear, Marks and Spencer), and this is what they picked as must-haves for today’s women.

Nude-hued padded bra: This blends well with your skin, providing no-show confidence under light-coloured clothes and whites. The biggest myth is that white goes under white. No. You need something in soft hues that blends in with your top. Besides, padded ones are also your safest bet under sheer kurtas.

Dark bra: Dark clothes are easier when it comes to choosing lingerie. Simply put on a black seamless bra or a bra in the same colour as your blouse and you’re good to go.

Sports bra: These bras are increasingly stepping out of the gym and being worn as stylish everyday bras as they combine style and functionality. A well-fitted sports bra avoids unwanted bounce and restricts jiggling of breasts. A padded one saves you from those embarrassing nipple peeks and provides extra support.

T-shirt bra: It is the ‘get up and go bra’ designed to ensure comfort in your everyday wear and deliver an all-round invisible silhouette, with incredible soft fabric and sumptuously soft finish. The plunge shape makes it ideal for wearing under T-shirts or lower necklines.

Push-up bra: It is the ultimate bra that one needs to give you that extra boost of confidence, shape and cleavage. Pair it best with deep or plunging necklines.

Seamless bra: The biggest concern while wearing a fitted top is hiding bra lines. The seamless bra magically disappears underneath your clothes leaving a smooth finish with no awkward lines or spillage.

Seamless panties: Perfect for pencil skirts, fitted dresses, and work pants. Since these panties have a laser-cut finish, the seams are close to invisible and help hide ugly panty-lines. Seamless panties feel like a second skin while giving you the perfect amount of cover and support

Shapewear: It performs mini-miracles and is definitely a must-have element. Get that evenly toned body as it tucks away the cellulite and reduces your waist.