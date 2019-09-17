Home Lifestyle Fashion

Style the humble white tee three ways

Abhimanika Yadav is a former  Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

Published: 17th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Abhimanika Yadav
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Styling is definitely not an easy job but you must know what you are comfortable with. Your old clothes can be elevated with the right type of accessories. By juxtaposing your accessories with your outfit can give a stylish look that’ll turn heads in the room. Let me show you how to style your plain white tee in three ways.

Money can’t buy you style. Yes, that’s right. Anybody with a credit card thinks they can look fashionable. Beyond that belief, some women have a genuine style who had gone from no-style to stepping out and slipping into high fashion outfits. I always followed others and thought I needed great money to look stylish. Thanks to my experiences with the glamour world (modelling and beauty pageants), I’ve learned to think and tell myself “I understand fashion now”

Seek out for things that you genuinely like and things that look great on you. It is as simple as that. The trick is, using the pieces that you already have in your wardrobe and know that you will wear it multiple times, as opposed to loading on every little trend.

Abhimanika Yadav is a former  Mrs Universe, a fashionista and a fitness expert in Hyderabad.

Look 1
Pair up your plain white tee with a blue high waist denim shorts. Pull your tee up ( as in like a crop top ) and tie a knot in the centre. Add an accessory. Here I added a gold long chain that gave a peppy look.

Look 2
The second look is an addition of a Solid fringe suede jacket to the tee and shorts. The fringe jacket will add the much needed oomph to the simple white tshirt. Match your footwear to the look and you’re good to go.

Look 3
The third look is, replacing your denim short with a Black Culotte. Complete all the look by wearing black boots or any gladiator sandals of your choice (black footwear can never go wrong). Little makeup and the right hair-do will up your fashion game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
old clothes Abhimanika Yadav Mrs Universe fashionista fitness expert
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp