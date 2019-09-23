Madiha Jaipur's Reef collection: 3D experiments in jewellery

By Express News Service

Designer duo Krati Akar and Vaishali Kedia, known for their wooden jewellery designs, have launched their Autumn-Winter’19 collection titled Reef. The collection features bracelets, earrings and rings with quirky 3D designs.

Taking inspiration from German street artist 1010, who loves creating 3D cavern on solid surfaces, the duo created jewellery pieces showing 3D effect on a 2D surface to highlight the life under water. “1010’s work got us thinking about similar natural elements that have a 3D structure on 2D platform and reefs exhibit the same.

So, we have linked these two different elements and come up with a collection that isn’t floral in nature and, rather, stresses on the structure,” explains Kedia.

Brass forms the base, combined with layers of enamel colours that creates the idea of depth and wood. The duo has embellished the collection with various water stones like pearls.

Talking about their design sensibility, Kedia shares, “Whenever we sit down to work on our designs, we make sure they are keeping in view of the trends of the season. Since we believe in making designs that have something for everyone, we make sure they are more wearable and approachable.”

While Kedia has a background in fashion designing, and Akar is a finance student, their decade-long friendship began from their college days. One commonality between the two is how both their families are involved in jewellery-making back in Jaipur.

“Both of us were brought up in an atmosphere where everyone talked about jewellery every day. So, when we were thinking of starting something of our own, jewellery was what struck us first,” says Kedia.

They launched their first collection in October 2016 under the banner of Label Madiha Jewels which contained nearly 80 per cent wood. Since then there’s been no looking back.

