Charm your way through with Fizzy Goblet's jewelled juttis

Fizzy Goblet and Tribe Amrapali join hands to bring out a new range of footwear that’s sure to add an extra sparkle to your festivities

Published: 26th September 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Laksheeta Govil, Founder of Fizzy Goblet.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Taking the festive fever a notch higher is the collaboration between contemporary footwear label Fizzy Goblet and jewellery label Tribe. Their limited edition of Charm Juttis interestingly unite the two essential accessories of jewellery and shoes. 

The capsule collection reflects how both brands are on the same page with regards to sharing the same design sensibility and love for experimenting.  

Talking about Charm Juttis, Laksheeta Govil, Founder of Fizzy Goblet, says, “The collection is an amalgamation of jewellery and shoes, the two most loved accessories.

The collaboration between Fizzy Goblet and Tribe combines our design sensibilities to create a range of juttis that have charms and allow you to have a personalised touch to your footwear. In other words, jewellery for your feet. It is the perfect touch of sparkle and pizzazz for the modern Indian woman who wants to reflect her charm, bringing all the shine and shimmer for this festive season.”

About this collaborative idea, Tarang Arora, Founder of Tribe Amrapali, adds, “Laksheeta and my wife, Akanksha and I wanted to bring together a concept that opens up the play of accessories and be extremely detail-oriented as well. And charms checked all these boxes.”

A sample

From childhood nostalgia of collecting charms and stringing quirky things to incorporating auspicious symbols of doli, marigold flower, elephant, the inspiration behind this collection was to stir a revisit into the playful world, which mostly comes out during festivities. 

“We wanted the charms to be about all things one considers festive and traditional, thus, the collection comprises interesting inclusion of motifs like puppets, marigolds, parrots and bottle charms, along with traditional symbols,” says Arora.

Charm Juttis feature the richest jewel tones and beautiful pastel colours which incorporate delicate gold and metallic accents. 

Also, the embroidery is detailed and very traditional, giving the juttis quintessential beauty and charm.
The collection entails a total of six designs – you can either pick from the single charm juttis or the triple charm juttis. For the modern brides, there is the special BRIDE edition offering five pretty charms. 

If you want to customise your juttis with specific charms, you can decide about how many you want and different kinds of charms you want. 

“We’ve created these charms in such a way that they can be added to bracelets or even worn as brooches,” concludes Govil.

