Home chic home

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Everyone deserves a beautiful home and that is what Nitin Kohli Home with its three new and unique projects—NKH Condo, NKH Conversations and NKH Pillow Talk—aims to deliver.

Renowned for creating stunning interior spaces in the country and abroad since 1992, Delhi-based Nitin Kohli says, “This belief stands at the very core of our work. We offer luxurious, yet affordable spaces that reflect a stylish urban lifestyle. We want to transform spaces into great places to live where wellbeing is paramount. So we are offering more accessible interiors without jeopardising the foundational creativity.”

Each concept offers uber-luxurious, stylish designs and impeccable functionality at an affordable price.

From a range of interior services and furniture products designed to meet the demands of a faster-moving lifestyle, the first NKH Condo will have the ‘solo traveller’ theme.

And this theme is apparent in the free spirit running through the décor, with travel memorabilia and mementos artfully woven in.

It showcases curios lovingly collected by Nitin and his family over the years during his many travels across the globe.

NKH Conversations ventures into kitchen designing for the first time.

Kitchens have evolved into extensions of living spaces and entertainment zones. It is now truly the heart of a house.

With innovative and timeless designs, the overall layout—from a built-in fridge to the cabinets and cooking space—offers extensive freedom to plan your kitchen the way you want. From units to material to finishers, everything is customisable.

When planning house décor, how can the bedroom be left out? NKH Pillow Talk offers an unparalleled air of comfort.

It’s your ‘me-space’ to share a private conversation with your family or loved ones. The key is to be true to yourself as it offers a comprehensive system that’s all about flexibility and rationality.

The customisable wardrobes come with an extensive selection of finishes and internal accessories.

A modernite at heart, Nitin strikes the perfect note when it comes to capturing the spirit of his times.

Nitin’s innate design sensibilities skillfully marry his sense of style with various elements of design, creating a sophisticated and vibrant environment.

Magnificence, extravaganza and grandeur define his designs. Says he, “NKH gives me the freedom to express the confidence, power and attitude of today’s design world. It also gives me the opportunity to say something about the way I want our modern India to be.”

With an in-house design centre taking care of identifying exquisite, never-before-seen material, and a unit dedicated to stone works, metal works, fabric department, soft furnishings and glassworks, Nitin Kohli Home offers a truly unique experience in the world of interiors.