Home Lifestyle Fashion

Home chic home

Designer Nitin Kohli offers unique experiences through his three new affordable décor lines

Published: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uber luxury and impeccable functionality is at the core of designer Nitin Kohli’s aesthetics

Uber luxury and impeccable functionality is at the core of designer Nitin Kohli’saesthetics

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Everyone deserves a beautiful home and that is what Nitin Kohli Home with its three new and unique projects—NKH Condo, NKH Conversations and NKH Pillow Talk—aims to deliver.

Renowned for creating stunning interior spaces in the country and abroad since 1992, Delhi-based Nitin Kohli says, “This belief stands at the very core of our work. We offer luxurious, yet affordable spaces that reflect a stylish urban lifestyle. We want to transform spaces into great places to live where wellbeing is paramount. So we are offering more accessible interiors without jeopardising the foundational creativity.”

Each concept offers uber-luxurious, stylish designs and impeccable functionality at an affordable price.

From a range of interior services and furniture products designed to meet the demands of a faster-moving lifestyle, the first NKH Condo will have the ‘solo traveller’ theme.

And this theme is apparent in the free spirit running through the décor, with travel memorabilia and mementos artfully woven in.

It showcases curios lovingly collected by Nitin and his family over the years during his many travels across the globe.

NKH Conversations ventures into kitchen designing for the first time.

Kitchens have evolved into extensions of living spaces and entertainment zones. It is now truly the heart of a house.

With innovative and timeless designs, the overall layout—from a built-in fridge to the cabinets and cooking space—offers extensive freedom to plan your kitchen the way you want. From units to material to finishers, everything is customisable.

When planning house décor, how can the bedroom be left out? NKH Pillow Talk offers an unparalleled air of comfort.

It’s your ‘me-space’ to share a private conversation with your family or loved ones. The key is to be true to yourself as it offers a comprehensive system that’s all about flexibility and rationality.

The customisable wardrobes come with an extensive selection of finishes and internal accessories.

A modernite at heart, Nitin strikes the perfect note when it comes to capturing the spirit of his times.

Nitin’s innate design sensibilities skillfully marry his sense of style with various elements of design, creating a sophisticated and vibrant environment.

Magnificence, extravaganza and grandeur define his designs. Says he, “NKH gives me the freedom to express the confidence, power and attitude of today’s design world. It also gives me the opportunity to say something about the way I want our modern India to be.”

With an in-house design centre taking care of identifying exquisite, never-before-seen material, and a unit dedicated to stone works, metal works, fabric department, soft furnishings and glassworks, Nitin Kohli Home offers a truly unique experience in the world of interiors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Home decor NKH Condo Nitin Kohli
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp