Sports time

Luxury Swiss watch brand, Favre-Leuba, has introduced the sport utilitarian models of its Raider Sea Sky chronograph line, in vibrant racing colours of yellow and orange.

The launch took place in Bangalore at an experiential off-road biking event with a master class led by brand ambassador CS Santosh, the renowned off-road and enduro motorcycle racer.

The Raider collection is made for people who conquer frontiers, grasp challenges and enjoy the thrill of various forms of adventure.

The Raider Sea Sky is a perfect example of this. Water-resistant to 200m, it combines the functionality of a chronograph with the practical benefits of a unidirectional rotating bezel, thus allowing one to time for competitive events or also to head down for a dive.

This versatility of the Raider Sea Sky truly allows it to be home at land, or in the water, up north or also down south, thereby allowing one to set new reference points time and time again.

With its Swiss automatic movement, the Raider Sea Sky provides reliable current time information in its familiar analogue form.

As a chronograph, however, it features the important central chronograph hand to measure precise seconds and split seconds, and features the 30-minute, 12-hours and off-set seconds counter. a date window is created between 4 and 5 o’clock.

With its brilliant yellow and bright orange, the Raider Sea Sky’s new dial versions are sporty and especially suited to auto enthusiasts. They are also inspired by legendary models from the Favre-Leuba ateliers: as far back as the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Bathy 160 watch models and the then version of the Sea Sky were delighting the public with this bold choice of colours.

The Raider Sea Sky can be customised to suit your taste and preferences, with strap options in stainless steel, brown or black calfskin and black rubber. Available at Helios Watch Stores and Ethos Watch boutiques. Price: Rs 2,63,000