The sultan swings back

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Opulence defines him. Nothing he does is subtle. It is always larger than life. In fact, JJ Valaya himself has this to say of his luxuriant oeuvre: “Don’t come to me just to pick up something for a wedding or a party. Come to me when you are looking for that final, dazzling moment.”

After a three-year-long sabbatical that gave him time to travel worldwide and “introspect on the spiritual aspects of life”, he is back doing what he does best—wowing the world with his designs. “I was bored of what I was seeing and doing.

A quick hiatus is a wonderfully honest companion. It made me realise even more how intense my love affair with couture was,” says the legend.

Early last month, The Imperial in Delhi opened its doors to the Royal Nomad—Valaya’s take on an elegant, playful and luxurious traveller with a spiritual connect with life—with this year’s Fall Winter Collection, Tabriz, that is rooted in the 16th-19th century Persian aesthetic.

“The collection is an ode to, and celebrates, a mystical Persia of the 16th century through the 19th century,” says Valaya.

The inspiration further manifests itself into three unique collections, each combining Persian intricacies of the House of Valaya: The Royal legacy that defines it, the nomadic spirit that Valaya always embraces and his penchant for the glamour of the Art Deco period.

For Valaya, it has been 27 years in the industry. How has the journey been?

“It has been absolutely exhilarating. Of course, there have been ups and downs and I wish I could have done certain things differently in my career. But I don’t like dwelling on the past. I rather look towards the future.”

And what lies there?

“We are very excited about turning our couture studio into a totally experiential centre. The House of Valaya will be an experience for the patrons.

From couture to décor, we want to merge it all and offer something supremely elite,” says the man who feels in the three years that he was away, nothing much has changed in the industry.

Celebrated the world over for his aesthetic that draws heavily on Indian heritage and the arts, it will be surprising for many to learn that the inspiration came to him after a failure. Yes, even the greats stumble.

Valaya was the crown prince of his fashion school, the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, where his all-white line of Western garments won him the award for best collection at his graduation. Needless to add, the man who gave the world the elegant Alika jacket was convinced that the Western silhouette was his calling.

But his first show with Rohit Khosla, Gitanjali Kashyap and Rohit Bal was a spectacular letdown. Nothing sold.

Dejected, but not giving up yet, he returned to the drawing board. His research led him to Indian history, art and heritage and Valaya fell in love with Mughal grandeur, and the rest, as they say, is history.

He had once said: “There are only two things that one needs in their closet, a perfect pair of jeans and a jacket.” Remind him of that statement and he says, “I absolutely stand by it. But I would like to add something here—while the jeans can be just about anything you are comfortable in, the jacket definitely needs to be an Alika. It is a silhouette that has stood the test of time since the year it debuted in 2010.”

Three collections as part of Tabriz

Farsh: This is inspired by Persian hunting design carpets, one of the oldest and most elusive carpet styles. This is then infused with the romance of the Art Deco period.

Naqshband: A garden of exotic flowers worked in the finest of metallic threads and beads, borders with delicate glitter, antiquated crystals and pearls, all form a part of a collection that romances rich reds and sage greens in silks, velvets and tulle.

Khayyam: The renowned royal tentmakers of Persia, the Khayyams, and the masterpieces they created form the inspiration behind a dramatic montage of raw yet refined elegance.