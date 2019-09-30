Home Lifestyle Fashion

Cracking styles of the season

It’s not just the most preferred option for everyday wear but also it’s grabbing eye balls this festival season.

Sustainable fashion,which is a huge rage, is now the go-to option for many.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This festive month, make a statement with subtle looks without compromising on comfort. CE speaks to designers who reveal what’s in and what’s out, which will save you from fashion faux pas

Comfort is trendy

Sustainable fashion,which is a huge rage, is now the go-to option for many. It’s not just the most preferred option for everyday wear but also it’s grabbing eye balls this festival season. Sonali Desai, founder of Weaving Roots and an advocate of khadi, points out that khadi is back in vogue and is here to stay.

“People are slowly realising that comfort is more important than fast fashion. Moreover, with sustainable fabrics like khadi, mul mul and handloom cotton, you get to reuse them even for smaller functions. You can never go wrong with a simple mul mul, embroidered saree with a floral khadi silk blouse,” she says.

Girls, Keep it simple

Whether it’s the last-minute blouse alteration or finding your friend and you in matching lehengas – you have to be a girl prepping for that Navratri party, to understand these nightmares.

Celebrity designer Shradha Ponnappa, who runs an eponymous label, says, “This season, shun bling and go for pastel colours. If you are experimental, then play with some bold colours and bigger prints. It’s also the wedding season. You can also reuse them for any of the daytime functions,”she says.

Dress up, men

Kurta-pyjama is a wardrobe essential for any man. The comfort is so much that it has almost prevented them from thinking beyond it. However, there is a lot they can do when it comes to festive fashion.

Aryan Gaurav Naidu, designer and stylist, suggests that men go ahead and break the pattern of stereotypical dressing. “Men can definitely do something beyond the same old ‘masculine’ hetro-style dressing. Now, it’s time to embrace gender-fluid dressing.

They can choose from new trends like the draped-kurta, asymmetrical and slim fit knee length kurtas paired with slim fit trousers. If you can pull off boot-cuts, then be adventurous and go for it,” he says.

