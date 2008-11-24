The subdued lighting, a cool November evening breeze… in short, the ambience is so soothing that for a moment you are willing to forget the traffic snarls that you had to negotiate to reach the hotel, Inner Circle for the Kebab and Paratha festival.

The spacious dining area on the sprawling terrace of the hotel, which is open to the sky allows diners a little more privacy than available in most restaurants.

As you seat yourself and take in the ambience, the food and beverage person and the hospitality person are by your side, asking about food choices, comfort, and explaining the different aromas available.

It begins with varieties of kebabs and parathas available. A breather follows, where you are given pulao, plain rice, curd rice, salan, vegetarian keema and dal.

“The meal has been designed after many rounds of food trials and careful experimentation,” says executive chef Ramesh Chandra.

Full marks for the ambience and the taste of the dishes served at Inner Circle. Well, even though this is their first food festival, it seems to be working, as tables (open only for dinner), are going full, and reservation would be a good idea if you don’t want to wait. Managing director of the hotel Vinay Saboo admits, “The whole idea is to make every guest, from every class, comfortable.

We plan to organise more such food festival in the coming months.”

What: Festival of Kebab and Paratha

Where: Inner Circle on Raj Bhavan Road

When: Till November 30

Timing: Dinner – 7.00-11.00pm

The spread: The speciality Inner Circle will serve up to 40 kinds of stuffed parathas like Aloo, Gobi, baby corn, green peas, mooli (raddish) and sizzling kebabs like paneer tikka, zaffrani gobi and hara kabab served with mouth-tingling chutneys.

The 10-day festival will see different menu everyday.

Pocket pinch: Buffet costs Rs 300 per person.