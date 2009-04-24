The British love affair with pastry

I have a loose rule that you should never make a pudding at the same time as the rest of the meal. The pace is different. Puddings usually need quiet. A moment to read the recipe and measure ingredients – and no chaos in the kitchen.

Then real life intervenes. I start cooking Sunday lunch late and pudding ends up happening on a chaotic parallel to last-minute gravy-making and boiling greens. I hate to remember those burnt sunken crumbles, unset mousses and messy attempts at tarts. But there is one exceptional emergency pudding that is quick, likes a hot oven and looks impressive. It takes about 15 minutes to put together and is as easy to make as it sounds.

Take one slab of bought puff pastry, roll it thinly into a rectangle, place on a buttered baking sheet then prick with a fork all over – to half an inch from the edge. Arrange rows of thinly (⊃1;/8 inch) sliced unpeeled eating apples on the surface, with each slice overlapping the one beside it, then bake at 200C/400F/gas mark 6 until the pastry edges are golden, the apples cooked and some are tinged brown. Allow to cool and melt three tablespoons of sieved apricot jam with one of water and brush this glaze generously over the tart. Eat big slices, at room temperature, with whole-fat crème fraîche.

I make this tart more often now that I can buy decent fresh puff pastry made with butter. Jus Rol, who make most of their pastry with vegetable oil, now make a more authentic and delicious pastry with butter. The vegetable oil thing has been putting me off bought pastry for years. It makes the pastry more or less tasteless and will not brown to that generous tan I like.

In France, it has always been easy to buy every type of pastry – puff, shortcrust and dessert – all made with butter. They know, as we should, that butter is a safer bet in nourishment terms than all those unspecified fats. The word "vegetable" may evoke cucumbers or runner beans but, when associated with oil, it is more likely to be refined from rapeseed or palm fat and the latter is highly saturated.

Saturated fat does make better pastry and butter is certainly saturated. But butter, unlike vegetable oil, is a whole food and not treated with acids, bleached, and then "deodorised" at high temperature to remove volatile flavour and odours. These processes create in vegetable oils unhealthy trans fatty acids (trans fats) that our bodies do not know how to deal with. They have no known nutritional benefit and are thought to be linked to heart disease and cancers. Worst of all processes is hydrogenation, used to make margarine and responsible for an even higher trans fat count. Jus Rol do not used hydrogenated fat in their pastry but other pastry manufacturers do, especially for the snack trade.

Butter contains trans fat but it is the naturally occurring type and much less harmful to health. It is a mystery why food manufacturers have been allowed to get away with using the phrase "vegetable oil" on labels and are not forced to specify which plant the fat is derived from.

Given that the type of fat we eat is highly relevant in fighting obesity, you would have thought that the Food Standards Agency would have been on to this one years ago. But hey, the FSA have only been going for 10 years.

In all seriousness, this ineffective government agency, set up in the wake of the BSE/nvCJD embarrassment, must at some point be held to account in their role as consumer warrior, especially since obesity has reached epidemic proportions under their watch.

One option would be to stay away from pastry altogether, but asking the British to give up their pastry is a bit like telling Italians pasta is off the menu, or the Japanese to forego fish. It makes it all the more important that the pie, tart or pasty is a good one, and great pastry begins and ends with butter.

