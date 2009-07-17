BANGALORE: The menu includes the popular Thai, Indonesian, European and regional Indian cuisines, but they are all served with a delectable twist. Be its exhaustive ala carte chart or the weekday buffet or the weekend food court, you will find quite a twist and turn with the regular dishes and some original inhouse creations.

On a Thursday, we tried its noon spread. For the kick start was tender coconut soup, yes you read it correct, it was soup and not a drink. We were up for it, specially after the staff insited that it was a creation by their general manger and chief chef Vikash Dixit, and must say we were delighted by this clear soup which had chunks of babycorn, garlic and spinach in a coconut water base, flavoured with chili and lemongrass.

After the healthy start we devoured some spicy snacks -- palak ke samosa; the spinach delicacy is a must try, chicken satay and chingri kandi kabab.

For the main course we had murgh dhaniwal khorma, tender chicken pieces in a thick gravy with a generous sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves. Accompany it with some ulti tawa ki rotis, these Lucknow famous breads remain soft for a much longer time. From the oriental platter, we tried fish volcano, fish fillets in a hot and sweet sauce, this also goes into our recommendation list.

Not much choice for veggies except in the Continental counter which had light-in-palette stir fried vegetables and cannelloni florentine (vegetablestuffed pancakes in white sauce).

To wind up we tried banana pancake and pumpkin and apple halwa.

The former served with vanilla ice cream was not so exceptional, while the other was a delicious desi fruity indulgence.

The restaurant is located at Sampige Road, Malleshwaram and an average meal (without drinks) for two would cost Rs 400 approximately. Details: 080- 42199393.