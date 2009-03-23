Pea shoots are a favourite garnish of fashionable chefs everywhere. Rich in vitamins A and C, this fresh-tasting leaf is the young growth of the garden pea plant (Pisum sativum). It is cultivated outdoors in Britain from early spring, and is harvested after two weeks, retaining a vivid pea flavour that makes it ideal in salads and soups. £1 for 50g at Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer.

BROAD BEAN AND PEA SHOOT SALAD WITH FRIED DUCK EGGS

serves four

Big on colour and big on flavour, here’s a salad that brings together two of Britain’s best spring vegetables in one dish. Young broad beans fresh from the pod are sweet and tender. Combining them with pea shoots rather than the peas themselves provides a surprising contrast in texture. Duck eggs are a must because they taste like hen’s eggs should, and the salad takes a whole new dimension when drenched in their warm, runny yolk.

200g (7oz) shelled fresh or frozen broad beans

¼ red onion, chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

juice of ½ lemon

100g (3½oz) pea shoots

vegetable oil, for frying

4 duck eggs

* Plunge the beans into a saucepan of salted boiling water and simmer for three to four minutes until tender.

* Drain and immediately plunge the beans into a bowl of iced water to stop them cooking. Drain again, then peel off the skins with your fingers.

* Mix the beans, onion and chives in a bowl. Drizzle over the oil and lemon juice, and add seasoning to taste. Toss with the pea shoots and divide among four plates.

* Heat a large frying-pan until hot. Pour in enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan lightly, and heat until warm. Crack the eggs into the oil and fry gently for three to four minutes until the whites are fully cooked, spooning the hot oil over the yolks from time to time.

* Top each salad with a duck egg and season.