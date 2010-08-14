Home Lifestyle Food

Rich flavours of India

CHENNAI: CIt’s the Independence Day weekend and Paprika at Courtyard by Marriott has come out with an interesting concept to celebrate the historic day. With Flavours of India, an aptly titled food festival, Marriott hopes to revive the patriotic spirit in every Chennaiite and give a taste of the authentic Indian cuisine to the increasingly pizza eating yuppies.

Each day of the week is dedicated to the cuisine of a particular state or region. From the North West Frontier and Kashmir up north, to authentic Tamil Nadu cuisine down south, from delicious Bengali cuisine from the east to typical Gujarati cuisine from the west, the festival offers a different menu each day. And as part of the grand finale on August 15, there will be the choicest of dishes from each of the regions covered in the festival.

One evening, we landed at Paprika to sample some authentic Tamil Nadu cuisine. We were welcomed with a glass of refreshing cold lemon rasam. It had just the right amount of tanginess. The live dosa counter had a wide variety of toppings for the dosa. The egg dosa with chicken keema is particularly yummy and a must-try for non-vegetarians. The vegetarians, meanwhile, must try out the paneer dosa. We then sampled from the best of what Tamil Nadu has to offer. Ambur biriyani, Chettinad parupu sadam and the local preparations of lamb, fish and chicken. A royal feast.

“This Saturday is Kerala day and you can choose from Meen Moili, Puliserry, Malabar Urli Roast, Eriserry and Malabar Chicken biriyani,” says chef Somusundaram. As for this Sunday, get ready for a feast —a royal feast.

