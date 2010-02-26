The sun kissed beaches, the pleasant sea breeze, the rich cultural history and the delicious cuisine is what makes Goa such an attractive holiday destination. Goan food, which is a mélange of Portuguese tastes and Indian spices, has the best of both worlds.

As the Executive Chef of Taj Krishna, Nitin Mathur puts it, “Sweet, sour and spicy, Goan food has a bit of everything.” The unique cuisine of Goa, which has the influence of four hundred years of Portugal colonialism, the richness and variety of Indian food and the modern touches because of the influx of a large number of foreign tourists has made the it international. It is to celebrate the lipsmacking delicacies from the touristfriendly coastal land; Taj Krishna is hosting a Goan Food Fiesta till February 28.

From the kitchen of legendary Goan Chef Rego, Chef Domingos Berges will present some of the dishes of an authentic Goan feast with his trademark touch.

From the regular Goan food like Goan fish curry to festive food like pork vindaloo and prawn balchao, the food festival promises it all.

Though predominantly a non-vegetarian cuisine, Chef Mathur adds, “Saraswat cuisine of the Saraswat Brahmins from the Konkan region is distinctly vegetarian and very different from the regular non-vegetarian fare,” making the festival enjoyable for vegetarians as well.

A colourful and delicious array of seafood, mutton, homemade goan pork sausages, pomfret fish added with various spices, rule Goan food. “Pork vindaloo is a very popular dish, not just in India, but like butter chicken and chiken tikka masala that has been customised to suit the European taste, pork vindaloo is also internationally popular,” explained Chef Mathur.

Talkng about pomfret recheado, a popular cuisine where the fish is pan-grilled and stuffed with masala, Mathur says, “Toddy vinegar masala and the peri peri masala are the most important ingredients.

The food is sometimes flavoured with kokum.” Kokum is a tree fruit that is mainly used for culinary purposes in various forms.

Prawn balchao, a sweet spicy sour pickling masala with the uniqueness of dry shrimp powder; Goan fish curry made from fresh ground coconut and local spices flavoured with kokum; Galinha Cafreal, which is made out of chicken morsels tossed in a unique fiery combination of chilli, mint, toddy vinegar and coriander; Batata Jirem Mirem a semi dry preparation of baby potatoes cooked in robust mix of chilli, cumin and peppercorn, are some of the gourmet cuisine available on the platter.

Authentic Goan desserts like bebinca made of plain flour, sugar, ghee and coconut milk and baked in multiple layers and dodol, which is a toffee like delicacy, made of jaggery and coconut milk, is also available.

Goan Food Fiesta celebrates the multicultural influence and diversity in taste that makes Goa a coastal haven on earth.

