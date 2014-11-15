Almonds are packed with all important vitamins, minerals, protein and fibre. Just one ounce contains one-eighth of our necessary daily protein requirements. Imagine all those days of fuss, when your mom would force every almond down your throat early in the morning, often resulting in missing the school bus due to early morning scuffle, could have been avoided if you had understood the importance of almonds . Not only would this knowledge helped you overcome the morning bickering but having a fistful of almonds would have earned you brownie points from your mmother and some extra pack of much-needed nutrients for your brains.

Anyway, it’s never too late to act on your mistakes to achieve a healthy future and a healthy body. Besides the old original way of eating almond after soaking and removing the skin, today in the market we have many options from slivered, honey-coated, lemon and mint coated, sugar coated, caramelised or even powdered to dissolve in milk or puddings.

Although the health benefits of almonds are well documented, it’s good to know they contain Vitamin E, copper, magnesium and high quality protein. They also contain high levels of healthy unsaturated fatty acids in addition to a lot of bioactive molecules (such as fibre, phytosterols, vitamins, other minerals, and antioxidants) which can help prevent cardiovascular heart diseases.1

I remember how my mother would strive to invent recipes, which were not only tasty and healthy but tastefully accepted by us siblings. In winters, almonds acted as winter warmers and provided much needed energy.

Lets get started with few easy, healthy and tasty recipes in today’s column.