LONDON: McDonald’s has gone gourmet people! The fast-food chain in Brisbane, Australia has added some fancy new dished to its menu which will make your mouth water.

With Belgian waffles with berries, avocado smash on toast, corn fritters and egg rolls on brioche buns, the food giant is trying to move from its fast-food image, the Mirror reported.

Its signature dish will be the Cafe Breakfast, priced at 11 dollars, which boasts sourdough toast, two types of bacon, chipolata sausages, scrambled eggs, wilted spinach, grilled tomatoes and hash browns.

McDonald’s customers in Australian could already customise their burgers and add toppings like guacamole, eggs, caramelised onions, tomato chilli jam and sliced beetroot, and now an all-day breakfast will be launched across the country next mont