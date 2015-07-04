Burgers from a Chicago restaurant have been named as the best in America. According to a food listing released by the Food Network, these burgers have been voted as the best ones. The double cheese burger from the restaurant Au Cheval has bagged the top spot on the Food Network’s popular show, Top 5 Restaurants, hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson. Made with three patties and topped with cheddar, maple-glazed bacon, the burger grabbed the top spot because of its perfect ‘burger-to-cheese’ ratio. The burgers also give you an option to add fried egg on it. And not just this rating, the restaurant had earned praises in the past too. In 2012, popular magazine Bon Appetit also named the cheeseburger the best in America. The restaurant is quite popular for its lip-smacking burgers and long queues are quite common for their special double cheese burger. Media reports also claim that the cooks make up to 500 burgers a day on the weekend.