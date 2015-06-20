A Small Bite of Plate Talk

Ayesha Singh By

When there are big shoes to fill, the will to succeed accelerates without any impetus. When you look at Vivek Rana, the new Executive Chef of Indian Accent restaurant in Delhi's New Friends Colony—rated as one of the top restaurants in Asia—scurrying around the kitchen, delivering instructions and making corrections to plates, you wonder whether you’d miss famed chef Manish Mehrotra’s presence at the restaurant at all, now that he’s been promoted as Corporate Chef, Luxury Dining, Old World Hospitality.

It’s a matter of minutes, right after the first couple of dishes from the new summer menu are served that one realises nothing has changed, and yet a lot has. The exquisiteness of each small preparation is testimony to the standards set by the former master chef. The delicate execution of the entrée and mains, bursting with thoughtful experimentation, nuanced interplay of ingredients, and imaginatively served food, resonates a new but experienced hand at work. “I’ve worked with Mehrotra for a few years, and know how brilliant he is. I’ve tried to keep the essence of his flavours along with giving our cherished guests something more to look forward to. Therefore, you have a fresh menu that is perfect for summers with most things being steamed, grilled, seared or baked, as opposed to being fried,” says Rana.

The pristine white quarter plates were just right for the miniature portions served that afternoon, and thank God, they were minute, for one is tempted to order more than their stomachs can slip in. The first offering is Blue Cheese Naan, certainly an acquired taste. It’s complimentary too, so if you’re not well acquainted with the taste, this could be a good place to start. The ‘wow’ dish comes up next, and you may want to consider ordering it, just like we did. Called the Smoked Masala Marwari Papad with lettuce, potato, cream and chilli onions, it’s a brilliant take on the roadside chaat; only this is far more refined in its implementation.

The good thing about the new fangled menu is the variety of vegetarian dishes. No corners have been cut in the regard, and Rana has spent days figuring out appropriate ingredients to befit the vegetarian smorgasbord. “Take for instance the Ghee Roast Mutton Boti, a dish that didn’t have a vegetarian equivalent for the longest time. Guests used to request a veg substitute but we weren’t able to fulfill their demands, not because we didn’t want to but because we’d been thinking hard about what ingredient would bring out the accurate flavours of the dish. Finally, with the new menu, you have a good alternate—Ghee Roast Soya Boti with Roomali Roti Pancakes and Chutney. The vegetarians will no longer complain, I assure you,” says Rana.

The menu is an endless supply of gastronomic goodness. Once you enter this labyrynth of food theatre extraordinaire, it’s difficult to find your way out without feeling stuffed, but satiated.

If you must enter, there are culinary corners you mustn’t leave without exploring. Mashed New Potato with Black Quinoa Onion Rings and Boondi Kadhi is one such corner that leads you to another sinful bend—the space of Stuffed Morels with Tandoori Chicken and Pink Pepper Malai Curry. Calling it delicious would be an understatement.

Right on the curb, there is Backed Makai Palak with fresh Ricotta and Makhani Curry. The intrinsic character of each Indian speciality, whether it’s the palak, or the makhani gravy, stays intact. The only difference is that here it appeases your olfactory senses as much as it pleases your sense of taste.

And when you think you’ve had enough of this food flamboyance treating you to sinful creations, you ought to rethink, as Rana is most certainly going to dash out of the kitchen to convince you the other way. “Desserts will complete your meal. You don’t want to get up without trying a couple at least,” he says. “If you’re having trouble making the decision yourself, I’d love to make it for you. Just ask for me.”

He rushes back into the kitchen, leaving behind an indulgence that had to be one of the best we’ve ever hand—Gobindo Bhog Kheer with nuts, sorbet and air dried fruits. We don’t see the chef again, but he leaves us with a sweet after taste of his gourmet brilliance, that lingers on with us.