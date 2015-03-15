Bringing Home 5-Star Experience

Riaan Jacob George By

By now, we are all familiar with fine dining in the traditional sense of the term. A copious, exquisitely presented meal, in the plush confines of a restaurant, seated at a linen-dressed table. The experience is, in itself, a luxury. But a luxury hotel in Mumbai has decided to take the traditional fine dining ‘restaurant’ experience, up a few notches, offering an ultra-luxe experience to a select few. The team at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel has introduced a concept called R Chef @ Home, wherein a fine dining restaurant experience is brought to your home. “This is no ordinary hotel catering service,” says the hotel’s Director of Operations Nasir Shaikh. “Our novel concept is designed to push the limits of the luxury offering to Mumbai’s residents,” adds Shaikh.

In a typical scenario, a customer would call on the hotel to organise a meal for no more than 10 people at his residence. The hotel then sends its culinary team to the venue for a recce to figure out the logistics and layout of the meal. On the day of the meal, all they need is the customer’s kitchen. The team, along with their executive chef, shows up at the house and takes care of everything—right from the ingredients and pre-preparation, right down to the garnishes and heating up of the food. Then comes the table layout. “We take care of that too. Table linen, cutlery, crockery, everything. We even take care of the lights and music for you. It is the very quintessence of a private, elite and tailor-made service and, in my opinion, it is changing the way people perceive the traditional fine-dining meal,” says Shaikh.

Why, then, does an average meal, catered by R Chef @ Home amount to `1 lakh per person? Well, for starters, it’s not just an ordinary meal spread across a few courses. Executive Chef Sandeep Pande, who worked closely with Shaikh at putting together this concept explains, “A huge segment of our guests are people who have reached a desired position in life, are status conscious and want the best that life has to offer them. This is what we had in mind when we thought of this new avatar of traditional catering.”

What else does R Chef @ Home offer to its discerning takers, that justifies the price? Shaikh explains, “In an ideal situation, you would think of pairing different courses with different wines. However, we wanted to do something different. The single malt trend is taking over so strongly in India, with more and more people appreciating it. We thought it would be nice to offer a gastronomic experience, paired with rare single malts. For instance, a few of the options that you could see with your meal are a 1976 Glenfiddich Special Reserve, Springbank 25 or a Rosebank 25. These are extremely rare whiskies and are highly prized by connoisseurs.” They are also offering options like Dalwhinnie 15-year-old, a Gavulin 16-year-old or a Caol Ila 12-year-old. “Once we zero in on the choices, it takes us about a week to procure these rare spirits for our customers. Since we are here to ensure a completely customised experience for the guest, the single malt experience can be easily replaced by a traditional wine pairing option,” says Shaikh. In that case, the equivalent wines offered are the famous Bordeaux wines like Chateau Lafite, Chateau Latour and the likes.

Coming to the food, the dinner is completely customised. Since it is a sit-down format designed for no more than 10 people, a seven-course gastronomic meal is the ideal recommendation. The menu could range from traditional Indian favourites, to Asian specialities, European nouvelle cuisine or even more exotic varieties. The menu follows a strict ‘farm-to-fork’ concept. In a corner of its expansive property, the hotel has set up its own vegetable patch and herb garden which is used exclusively to this effect. Most of the ingredients, which are presented in the meal, follow this farm-to-fork concept, and have been sourced from the hotel’s garden. However, a few ingredients, which are not grown on the property, are sourced from a few local farmers who work with the hotel. Needless to say, it is all-organic. Chef Pande elaborates, “Another important thing that we are keen on showcasing is our desserts which are not sweetened by traditional sugar. We use stevia, which comes from plants and is an organic sugar substitute. We are very keen on keeping the meal as natural as possible. That, in itself, is a luxury.”

A service like this represents a shift in dynamics of the fine dining scene in India and the creation of an extremely small niche of customers willing to pay big bucks for an entirely customised and personalised meal, featuring not only fine ingredients but also rare, expensive alcohol. Looks like Mumbai’s elite have one more reason to rejoice.