According to a research carried out by the British Science Association, a majority of people in the UK are not brewing their tea properly. The researchers asked over 1,000 adults about their tea-making habits and found that Britons were failing to brew their tea for the required amount of time, which they claim is up to five minutes. An average of 60.2 billion cups per year are consumed every year in Britain, but the new survey reveals that 80 per cent of them have been brewing it all wrong, reported an international daily.