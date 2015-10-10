At the bottom of a large round degchi, a traditional vessel in which biryani is cooked, long grained rice find its perfect balance resting in the warm embrace of the slow fire beneath. Drenched in the juices of the luscious mutton, it finally begins to mature in the complex mix of cardamoms, cloves, bay leaves, ginger, garlic, chili and certain veiled secret ingredients.

Gulam Qureshi, Senior Master Chef and Brand Custodian of Dum Pukht cuisine, strides towards the large sapphire draped table at Dum Pukht restaurant that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary, and dexterously slits the hard seal made with flour and water to allow the aroma-enriched steam to escape and fill the opulently embellished dining room plush with motifs from our glorious past. Just then, the euphonious bagpipers and drummers come dancing into the room, making a celebration out of the moment. Acknowledging all guests watching on eagerly, Gulam announces in a stentorian voice, “All tables to get this biryani complimentary. Bon appetite.” His announcement meets its equal match in thundering claps and cheers of happy patrons. This is just one of the many pleasant surprises lined up for guests for the special year.

Keeping intact the flavours from the royal kitchens of Awadh, Dum Pukht’s strength lies in the slow cooking style it whole heartedly and proudly boats off. At a time when most restaurants are remodelling themselves towards a contemporary look and an offering of fusion food, Dum Pukht holds on to what it knows best—breathing in life into the majestic gastronomy of courtly cuisine.

Now the style of sublime dum cooking has been embraced by chefs in different parts of the world too, elevating the preparations to prodigious heights, but if there is one person to appreciate for that, it’s Chef Gulam and his family. It was his father-in-law Master Chef Imtiaz Qureshi who introduced the style to the restaurant. Having belonged to a lineage of legendary chefs who worked in the courts of Awadhi nawabs, the style of cooking comes laden with salacious secrets.

It all began with Murad Ali who worked in the kitchens of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the last nawab of Awadh. His son Imtiaz Qureshi took the tradition forward and brought it for the first time to Dum Pukht restaurant, pleasing the palette of the movers and shakers from all walks of life. Gulam Qureshi is now responsible for keeping up the consistency in the character of the robust renditions.

“This food can never go out of circulation. Its very essence is seeped in history, and no matter how far in the future we go, our past always follows us in silence,” says Gulam, who believes there is no food like biryani. “Yeh khana jannath ka Khana hai (this food is heaven’s food). It’s among the things prophets use to eat. One can try whatever they want for a change, but people who have a good understanding of technique and art, know that dum pukht is an extraordinary style of cooking that’s being showcased at this restaurant beautifully,” he says.

While signatures like Kakori Kebab, Raan-e-Dum, Murgh Chandi Tikka, Dum Pukht Badin Jaan and Shahi Nehari have held everybody’s undistracted attention for the last many years, the shahi dawat (royal feast) including Sunheri Goolar (deep fried lotus root kebabs), Lazzat-e-Twam (pan grilled kebab of homemade cheese and beetroot), Subz Purdah (dum cooked preparation of capsicum, tomato, cheese, mushroom and pineapple ), Aloo Bukhara Kofta Salan (vegetable marbles stuffed with dried plums and almonds, simmered in a cardamom and cumin gravy) and more is part of the anniversary celebrations. Started on October 3, it ends on October 11.

You could also be one of the lucky ones to be the chef’s mehman-e-khaas, wherein you stand to dine for free that night. As an interesting addition to the dining experience, you can enjoy a glass of champagne at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm, in addition to receiving some special memorabilia. “It’s a happy time for us, and it would not be half as special if our valued guests didn’t celebrate with us,” says Qureshi.