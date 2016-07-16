Mango mastani drink
By Monish Gujral | Published: 16th July 2016
Ingredients
(Used American measuring cup, 1 cup = 250 ml)
● 2 cups chopped mango or fresh Alphonso mango
● 1.5 tbsp sugar or as required
● 2 scoop of vanilla ice-cream or mango ice-cream
● 2-3 glazed cherries for garnish
● Some sliced mango cubes for garnish
● 1 tbsp pistachio flakes
● 1 tbsp tutti frutti (dried sweetened papaya candies)
● 1 tbsp silvered almonds
● Pinch of salt
● Ice cubes 2-3
How to make
● Combine fresh mango cubes or mango blend pulp in the grinder
● Add sugar and salt to a smooth puree
● Add milk and some ice cubes
● Blend again
● Pour into serving glasses leaving half-inch space on top
● Scoop out a dollop of ice-cream and place on top
● Garnish with sliced mango cubes, glazed cherries, pistachio flakes, silvered almonds and tutti frutti
● Mango mastani is ready. Serve chilled.
Mango Cream with Mint and Passion Fruit
Ingredients
● 2 ripe mangos, peeled and cubed
● 2 cups vanilla ice-cream
● 2 tbsp condensed milk
● 1 tbsp mint leaves
● 2 tbsp passion fruit pulp
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Blend all ingredients in a blender (except the liqueur) until you get a creamy mixture
2. Pour into individual dessert cups and put in freezer for 20 minutes
3. Serve with passion fruit pulp and mint leaves topping.