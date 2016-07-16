Ingredients

(Used American measuring cup, 1 cup = 250 ml)

● 2 cups chopped mango or fresh Alphonso mango

● 1.5 tbsp sugar or as required

● 2 scoop of vanilla ice-cream or mango ice-cream

● 2-3 glazed cherries for garnish

● Some sliced mango cubes for garnish

● 1 tbsp pistachio flakes

● 1 tbsp tutti frutti (dried sweetened papaya candies)

● 1 tbsp silvered almonds

● Pinch of salt

● Ice cubes 2-3

How to make

● Combine fresh mango cubes or mango blend pulp in the grinder

● Add sugar and salt to a smooth puree

● Add milk and some ice cubes

● Blend again

● Pour into serving glasses leaving half-inch space on top

● Scoop out a dollop of ice-cream and place on top

● Garnish with sliced mango cubes, glazed cherries, pistachio flakes, silvered almonds and tutti frutti

● Mango mastani is ready. Serve chilled.

Mango Cream with Mint and Passion Fruit

Ingredients

● 2 ripe mangos, peeled and cubed

● 2 cups vanilla ice-cream

● 2 tbsp condensed milk

● 1 tbsp mint leaves

● 2 tbsp passion fruit pulp

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Blend all ingredients in a blender (except the liqueur) until you get a creamy mixture

2. Pour into individual dessert cups and put in freezer for 20 minutes

3. Serve with passion fruit pulp and mint leaves topping.