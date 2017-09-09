Avocado hummus salad
By MONISH GUJRAL

Ingredients
● Ripe avocado: 1
● Boiled chickpeas: 1 cup
● Olive oil: 1/3 cup
● Salt to taste
● White pepper: 2 tbsps
● Seedless olives: 3 tbsps
● Cherry tomato: 1/3 cup
● Iceberg lettuce: 2 cups
● Cucumber (cut in cubes): 1/3 cup
● Chopped onion: 1/2
● Fresh cut pineapple: 1/3 cup
Method
● Put avocado, chickpeas and olive oil in a blender and blend well
● In a serving bowl, add all fruits and vegetables and mix well
● Drizzle the avocado hummus and serve chilled with toasted pitta
The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of
restaurants. monishgujral.com