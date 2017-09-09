Ingredients

● Ripe avocado: 1

● Boiled chickpeas: 1 cup

● Olive oil: 1/3 cup

● Salt to taste

● White pepper: 2 tbsps

● Seedless olives: 3 tbsps

● Cherry tomato: 1/3 cup

● Iceberg lettuce: 2 cups

● Cucumber (cut in cubes): 1/3 cup

● Chopped onion: 1/2

● Fresh cut pineapple: 1/3 cup

Method

● Put avocado, chickpeas and olive oil in a blender and blend well

● In a serving bowl, add all fruits and vegetables and mix well

● Drizzle the avocado hummus and serve chilled with toasted pitta

The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of

restaurants. monishgujral.com