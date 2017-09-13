MUMBAI: Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, hosted the second edition of the global marquee initiative, the World’s Most Experimental Bartender in Mumbai.

Known to be at the forefront of innovation in the whisky industry; Glenfiddich is recognised as the brand that challenged the norm by taking single malt beyond Scotland’s borders. The event was held in association with GQ India, the country’s ultimate authority in men’s fashion and lifestyle.



World Most Experimental Bartender endeavours to bring together creative minds who collaborate and develop an interesting interpretation of various Glenfiddich expressions.

The collaborators – artists, chefs, sculptors, musicians – from across India work with mixologists and bartenders to incorporate their own inspirations of concoctions by way of presentation or flavours.

This idea is then presented before a panel of judges, comprising of renowned restauranteur – Zorawar Kalra, Marketing Head of William Grant & Sons - Shweta Jain and GQ’s Lifestyle Editor – Megha Shah who will evaluate them.

The global search aims to recognize and reward individuals who collaborate with artists outside of the traditional drinks world in order to create a more experimental drinking experience.

The India winner will now go on to compete against other market winners on a trip to the Glenfiddich Experimental Bartender Academy in Scotland, where they will have the opportunity to bring their concept to life. At the distillery, the participants will compete to win the priceless opportunity to bring their idea to life, supported by Glenfiddich.



The duo of Chef Prateek Sandhu, Masque & Grappa Bartender, Chirag Pal were named the India winner. The duo took inspiration from the Mighty Himalayas, calling it "Prionsaí de Sléibhe" - Gaelic for Princess of Mountains. They used ingredients which are found in the Himalayas such as sea buckthorn wild berry, apricot and rosemary with the expertly crafted Glenfiddich 15 which is matured in American oak and sherry butt.



They were chosen from seven collaborating participants from across India.



Some of the renowned collaborators who came on board for this competition were:



• Maria Goretti: Food Developer

• Matt Chittaranjan, Blue Tokai: Barista

• Yohan Marshal, Yohan Marshall & The Mischief: Musician/ Drumer

• Prateek Sandhu, Masque: Chef

• Manan Gandhi, Bombay Perfumery: Perfumer

• Ishan Puri, White Rhino: Beer Brewer

• Tejasvi Chandela, All Things: Chocolatier

• Pablo Naranjo Agular, Le 15: Chef



The winner will be awarded with the title of ‘The World’s Most Experimental Bartender’ and Glenfiddich will, thereafter work with the winning duo throughout 2017 to showcase their creativity globally and bring it to life for on-trade.



The 2016 India finalists that went on to compete globally were Brijesh Vyas, Mumbai-based bartender along with his collaborator Prateeksh Mehra, photographer-turned-beer-brewer, for their delectable whisky-and-cheese offering in a 1940s setting that spoke of jazz and all things American.