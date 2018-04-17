HYDERABAD: Next time you visit Almond House, the sweet house in KPHB, do speak to the manager and head to the third and fourth floor of their building. Before you enter, put your feet into the shoe cover dispenser, wear the hair net and walk ahead, just to be fascinated by how our favourite moti-choor laddu, halwa, kalakandh, Mysorepak and other savouries are prepared and presented. While the aroma of the pure ghee entices us, the fresh-out-of-oven sweets tease our tastebuds.

The tour of the kitchen gives us a testament on how the sweets and namkeen are cooked and packaged hygienically, according to the norms. The blend of technology, standards of cleanliness and transparency makes the entity costumer-centric. Just like the making of the movies woo us to watch the film on the silver screen, the production and arrangements of these sweets convince us to buy them, even if you don’t have a sweet tooth. This also challenges the other sweet houses to go translucent with their kitchen and hygiene.

The mall-like sweet store boasts that it is the state's first ethnic foods brand that follows standards as per Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) norms with a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) certification on its way.

They launched their chaat section - Gappe Vappe at the KPHB outlet and it is not a surprise that this three decade-old brand has added its own unparalleled flavours to it. How? Well, they serve three different- pomegranate, mango and masala pani in tiny earthen ceramic martbans (jars) for panipuri along with aloo masala, chana masala and boondi. Pav-bhaaji fondue is another fusion that will leave a lasting impression. The showstopper is their beetroot pav with chickpeas filling and addictive okra fries.

Although the sugar rush kicks in when we grab a moti-choor laddu straight from the machine, the ginger rasagulla, water melon rasagulla, mango rabdi and tender coconut malai amplified the high.

The climax was tropical gelato cake, which had fresh strawberry and kiwi laced on it. It was surely a happy ending.