LOS ANGELES: Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, who is known to criticise a plant-based diet, has decided to give vegan food a shot.

Ramsay announced the news on Twitter along with an image of a vegan charred aubergine pizza, reports people.com. He captioned the image: "Going to give this vegan thing a try. Yes guys you heard that right."

The photograph was of a dish from his new London restaurant Street Pizza.

Going to give this #vegan thing a try ... Yes guys you heard that right. Gx pic.twitter.com/iJZb8WMlH8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 16, 2018

Less than three months ago, the "MasterChef" star poked fun at a vegan lifestyle while dishing out a batch of his usual harsh reviews on one of his followers home cooked meals.

"I'm a member of PETA! People eating tasty animals," he wrote in response to a Twitter user's photo of their vegan lasagna.

The animal rights group however wrote in response: "Oh, dear, Gordon. We've heard that old line before. While you're spending time mocking the future vegan we're betting you one day become, most chefs are exploring healthy, animal and environment friendly plant based dishes.