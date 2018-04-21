Not long ago, people identified eateries that served meat as ‘military hotels’, since the focus was on military personnel who needed their dose of meat and offal back in those days. In recent times, the term military hotels is much identifiable with the city of Bengaluru, but there’s a hidden gem waiting to be unearthed in the lanes of Rasappa Chetty of Parry’s Corner in Chennai. This place was formerly known as ‘Kattayan Chettiyar Mess’, named after the founder. Currently, it is run by Gangadharan, who is the fourth-generation owner of this establishment.

Much care has been taken by the current proprietor, the great-great grandson of the founder, to maintain things in its old and original avatar. In fact, he still has the same writing slate (Slate and Balpam) that his great-grandfather had used. Nothing much about this place has been tampered with, including the technique of cooking over coal fire like how it used to be back in those days, or using brass vessels for cooking. Brass tumblers are still used for serving water to customers.

Takeaways are packed in ‘Mandharai Ilai’ (Camel’s Foot). Nothing is deep fried, even the fish fry here is tawa-fried. They have patrons who have been coming here for more than six decades. There’s a strong connect to Tamil heritage and the place is very reminiscent of Tamil roots.True to its custom, Thanjavur Military Hotel dishes out some amazing non-vegetarian delicacies ranging from goat spleen to lamb trotters. Their best seller ‘kari dosai’ was introduced a few years ago after public demand. Their version is loaded with soft meat pieces with a mild spicy curry base and is soft in texture. The amalgamation of flavours is an experience by itself.

Another hot-seller Kaal Curry aka Lamb Trotters is sold only on Wednesdays and Sundays. Piping hot biryani, which one gets to see being served directly from the cooking vessel, is colloquially called as pulav. The Mutton Pulav with pieces of soft meat is sure to entice anyone who gets to taste it. Their version of Country Chicken Fry comes as a surprise, as the meat is tender as against the usually hard meat that one finds in the market. The prawns in the prawns fry are medium-sized tossed in medium spicy gravy making it irresistible. Liver fry, Mutton fry, Fish fry, Brain fry, and Crab fry are among their other offerings. Egg Dosa and Egg Kalakki are among their hot sellers, too.

True to its format of being a Military Hotel, the above mentioned items, including the Biryani et al, are available at the Hotel as early as 8 am. A few years ago, they used to serve it by 6 am, but as per the observation of the proprietor, trends are changing and so has the clientele. The crowd has started coming only after 8 am. The hotel operates between 8 am and 3 pm, and resumes operation for dinner at 6 pm and is open till 10 pm. Amavasais and Krithigais are holidays.

Thanjavur Military Hotel

New No.60, Old No.75, Rasappa Chetty Street, Park Town, Chennai

Contact numbers: 98404 73696 / 99402 33696 / 044-253 30955

They also do delivery within a 3-km radius for a minimum order of `400