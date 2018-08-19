Home Lifestyle Food

Comfort with a tasty twist

The growing apetite for healthy food makes an Ahmedabad restaurant serve the bland khichdi with exotic makeovers

Published: 19th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Preet Kadia and Meet Lakhani | Dinesh Shukla

By Anil Mulchandani
Express News Service

The humble khichdi stopped short of being the national dish of India last year. But it has kept the pot boiling in food innovations. The country’s comfort food number 1 is making a comeback on restaurant menus, thanks to a growing appetite for healthy meals.

In Ahmedabad, hospitality professional Preet Kadia and entrepreneur Meet Lakhani have partnered to start Urban Khichdi. The casual restaurant in Vastrapur offers a smorgasbord of the gut-friendly food that is not usually found on restaurant menus.

Explains Kadia, “I spent many years away from home studying hospitality management and working in hotels and clubs, and missed home foods. Thus I began to think of starting a place that offers homely food. I decided to make khichdi, the definitive comfort foods for millions of Indians. It has many variations—from the Patli Khichri of the Sindhis to the Khichuri of the Bengalis—and appealed to me as the focal point for a new restaurant.”

Soon, Kadia started his research and found four aspects to the superstar of nutrition. “First, I worked on the simple khichdis we make at home when we do not feel like having an elaborate meal. Second was sourcing recipes of the regional versions of khichdi that exist in different states. Third, I went on to create my own signature khichdis that would appeal to different palates like those who like spicy and tangy food, or have a sweet tooth. And the fourth and last one was having khichdis with Thai flavour or mixed with crunchy Tex Mex snacks; as people also want global takes on comfort foods.”

And meeting a like-minded partner in Lakhani, a textile and garment businessman, who has recently entered the restaurant industry, gave momentum to the idea of setting up Urban Khichdi, near the university area. Lakhani says, “Urban Khichdi is an interesting counterfoil to the heavy and fried food being served everywhere. Affordably priced foods could wean students away from junk food to well-balanced meals served with curd and ghee.”

The Green Moong Khichdi is the simplest kind, the Swaminarayan Khichdi takes inspiration from the Swaminarayan and Vaishnav temples, which is prepared without onions or garlic. “The Vaghereli Khichdi is the variety made in Gujarati homes, while the Panchkutti Khichdi inspired by Marwari cuisine has different kinds of dal and ghee. Many people like garlicky food, so we have Hare Pyaz ki Lehsooni Khichdi which is a hot-seller.”

With plans to take the brand across India and overseas, the duo has also given equal importance to desserts. “Sukhdi, Moong Dal Halwa, Pudina kheer and Paan Shot are a big hit,” says Lakhani.

The yellow signboard outside is as charming as the culinary novelties inside this bistro-style restaurant. Comfortable furniture and pleasant interiors apart, the wall—painted with images showing how humankind evolved to eat cooked food—acts like a visual appetiser. In 2017, khichdi became a top social media trend, after the news broke that it was going to get India’s national dish tag; now it’s the main course of a gastronomic trend.

Highlights of menu
Pudina Mirch Khichdi, Kolhapuri Khada Masala Khichdi, Masaledar Vegetable Khichdi, Palak Paneer Khichdi, Chulbuli Khichdi with tang of kokum and tamarind, coconut-laced Malabari Khichdi, Mumbai Tawa Khichdi, inspired by risotto and Cheese Masala Khichdi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony