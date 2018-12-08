’Tis a sweet season

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas is almost here. What better season to bond with your loved ones than this one! Decorating the Christmas tree, recreating the Nativity scene, baking cookies and decorating them, listening to Christmas stories with a cup of hot cocoa: These are those little things which make it the season of love and joy. To get into the season, Fluff in a Cup and Letstalkfood’s Teenu Terrence are organising a parent-child baking workshop Kadavanthara on December 8.

The Christmas-themed workshop will focus on child-friendly recipes. “For this, we will be baking cupcakes, cookies, brownies and fudge fingers. And at the end of the session, keeping the season in mind, the children and their parents will be given sugar cookies to decorate,” says Sarah Zia Adeel of Fluff in a Cup.

Children above the age of four and their parents can participate in the workshop. The entry fees for the workshop is C1,500 per child. “We will provide booklets and treats the participants can take home,” says Sarah. The seats are limited to 15 pairs of parents and children. Those interested can contact 9995783528.