Get ready to satiate your taste buds

The Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF) is once again here to tingle your taste buds with delicious and innovative cuisine from India and abroad. This is the third season of DFTF, and as against 30 food trucks that participated in the first two seasons, this time Abhishek Deo, the man behind the show, is expecting around 50! An IT professional, Deo believes that the trend of having food trucks in India has grown with passing years.

“Unlike the West, India is still adapting to the concept of having food trucks. Slowly, but surely entrepreneurs too have started looking at it as a good investment option. Also, the business appeals to the ones who want to experiment with different cuisines,” says Deo, who has successfully created a platform for the food trucks and small-scale food businesses.

Deo had a hard time when he began three years back. Recounting his journey, he says, “The initial period was very challenging. There were various issues that stared us in the face, from government permissions that were tough to get, to food truck owners who were reluctant about this festival as it was something they hadn’t heard much about. But things are better now.”

“Another problem is that old food trucks close down at an alarming rate even as new ones spring up swiftly. We have noticed that half of the trucks that participated in the first DFTF season do not exist today though there are many new names now. The issue of seeking government permissions every year is a huge dampner,” says Deo.

One must credit Deo for having been able to change the perception of the people about food trucks — that food trucks are not just about local, roadside eateries but international cuisine and food exploration as well.

This edition of the DFTF will see mouth-watering and sumptuous cuisines from across the globe from food trucks and food brands, including Café Coffee Day, Lalit Food Truck, Keventers, Chicago Pizza, EMOI, Oh So Stoned, Baskin Robbins, Mughal Nama, Shawrama House, Burnout, Bhook Box, Wow Momos, Flip on Wheels and Masca Bites etc. The festival will also see live performances by singers, including Sunanda Sharma, Jash Manak, Ninja and Ragini.

