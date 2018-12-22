Home Lifestyle Food

‘My personal fav is home-cooked mutton curry’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saurabh Arora, City Chef for Smoke House Deli and Social, Bangalore, loves home-cooked food and admires Victor Arguinzoniz, the famous Spanish chef. Excerpts:

What is your most favourite ingredient to work with?
My favourite ingredient is garlic because it can be widely used for its pungent flavour as a seasoning or condiment. There is probably no end to the potential uses of garlic in the culinary arts.

If not chef, what would have been your alternative career option?
I probably would’ve gone into my family business, but thank god I’m a chef because that is way more fulfilling!

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?
Yes. I enjoy preparing fish and quick meals like a hearty soup.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?
I share tips on baking and finishing dishes with them. My wife loves the tips and keeps asking more questions.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?
In my free time, I read, play table tennis and enjoy Sudoku puzzles.

Which one of your dishes is your family’s favourite?
Butter Chicken

What has been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
The worst kitchen accidents are the ones I have been through personally and seen with others. The funniest is making people drink vinegar and pretending it to be wine!
 
Any famous personalities you would like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?
I admire Victor Arguinzoniz who is a Spanish chef. He is known for using a wood-fired barbecue, so I feel like it would be really challenging to cook for Chef Victor.

(Chef Saurabh Arora is conducting a Culinary Workshop at Koramangala Social on Saturday, 22nd December from 12-2 pm)

