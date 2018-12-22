Taste of the orient

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if you walk into a restaurant and immediately get transported into an ambiance which cheers you up inside-out? If you miss the aroma while walking down the streets among various food stalls, then Koramangala’s Tim Tai will give you a somewhat similar experience.

For their fifth anniversary, the restaurant has amped up their pan-Asian menu with delectable dishes and desserts, along with refurbished interiors, which take you to another place, another time. We started our meal with a Watermelon Mojito infused with lemongrass, mint leaves and lemon, served with a slice of watermelon. It had just the right amount of ingredients to get into the mood for a sumptuous lunch ahead. The Raw Mango Salad with Soft Shell Crab was a delight to our taste buds. The tinge of raw mango juice in the assorted white cabbage, raw papaya, onions and radish was just of the right amount. The succulent crab meat stole the show.

The Lotus Stem Wafers with Honey Chilli Pepper Sauce took us by surprise. The crispy wafers dipped in the sauce had an authentic Thai flavour to it. As we paused for a sip of water, The Banana Leaf Wrap Fish in Balinese Sauce arrive at the table. We were completely bowled over by the truly succulent basa fish which was marinated overnight along with the sauce. The morning after, the chef brings out the fillet, wraps it in the boiled banana leaf and cooks it on the tawa, a process called Tappenyaki. The fish simply melted in our mouth and we were left craving more.

To get the authentic Oriental experience, order the Thai chicken curry along with sticky rice. They even have Jasmine tea, whose ingredients are exported from a Chinese company. The new menu comprises dishes, strictly made from ingredients and sauces prepared by themselves. Visitors also get Meal in a Bowl, especially suited for corporates and students who are always on the run.

Despite being stuffed, we dug into the Tub Tim Krob, which is Thai coconut cream with water chestnut, served with crushed ice. As one of their signature dishes, it had just the right amount of sweetness to end the meal. Happy and stuffed we make our way out with the promise of going back.

Cost for two: Rs 1,400