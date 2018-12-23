Eating Out: Towering high with its culinary wealth, hospitality

Home Lifestyle Food

The power to exercise it comes with great responsibility. And when duty is bound by a high sense of morality, what’s born is greatness.

We always have before us, a choice. The power to exercise it comes with great responsibility. And when duty is bound by a high sense of morality, what’s born is greatness. Pinnacled on the 28th floor of The Lalit Hotel called OKO announces its new beginning not just in business, but also in fostering an ecosystem of inclusion and equality. 

Whether it is the all-women service staff that marks a new era of equality at work or the addition of transgenders within the workforce to promote sexual diversity or practising mindfulness for the differently abled by creating a space that can be easily accessed by them, OKO sets a high benchmark in hospitality. 
The culinary smorgasbord that comes as part of its dining ethos is again, a culmination of different cuisine sensibilities promoting cultural inter-connectedness through food. It is home to Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Korean and Vietnamese.

The choices of beverages and food are as vast as its sprawling skyline, that one can savour from within its large precincts. We got started on the complimentary prawn and pumpkin crackers that arrived minutes upon arrival. We chose an assortment of dim sums and sushi as appetizers, out of which, we’d place our bets on the Midori Rolls, Baked Tomato Cheese Rolls, and the Vegetable Potstickers dumplings, all of which stood out for their culinary craftsmanship.

Moving on to mains, we had a plate full of kaleidoscopic flavours from different regions, out of which, the Buldak Korean Spicy Chicken and the Thai Green Curry proved great orders. Having tried several small bites of the other preparations, we were glad to see how the chefs have mastered the cuisines with deliberateness. Cooking precision embellished each portion with the right amount of seasoning and texture. But there were two things that left an extremely sweet aftertaste — the best ever caramel custard you’ll ever have. 

